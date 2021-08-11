Jon Daryl Humphries
Services for Jon Daryl Humphries, 50, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. today in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery. Mr. Humphries was born Dec. 21, 1970, and died Aug. 7, 2021, in a local hospice facility.
Javinsky V. ‘Mucci’ Lampkin
Services for Javinsky V. “Mucci” Lampkin, 35, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Power Of The Word Ministries. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home. Lampkin was born May 21, 1986, in Lufkin and died Aug. 1, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Shirley J. Ross
Graveside services for Shirley J. Ross, 83, of Pollok will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Attoyac Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mrs. Ross was born Oct. 23, 1937, in the Goodwin Community of San Augustine County and died Aug. 9, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
