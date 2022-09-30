State fair
Pixabay

The State Fair of Texas opens this week, Sept. 30-Oct. 23. I started visiting the State Fair when I was a kid, wandering the sprawling grounds that circle the Cotton Bowl, birthplace of the Cowboys, site of the Texas OU shootout and the Grambling game.

There is always something about the State Fair. Maybe it’s Big Tex, standing at the entrance where he has stood for generations, welcoming all comers with his Texas drawl. Maybe it’s Fletcher’s corn dogs smothered in mustard and ketchup, or cotton candy, sugar sprinkled waffles, roasted turkey legs and the deep fried “whatever” that reflects the Texas motto, “If you can fry it, you can eat it!”

Bill Tinsley reflects on current events and life experience from a faith perspective. Visit tinsleycenter.com.