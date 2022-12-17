Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Southside Bank, announced its board of directors has increased its authorization under the company’s current stock repurchase plan by an additional 1 million shares for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2 million shares of the company’s common stock.

Under the plan, previously announced March 1, 2022, the company has purchased 765,214 shares at an average price of $37.01 through Dec. 12, resulting in approximately 1.2 million authorized shares remaining.