Georgia-Pacific employees show off some of the toys collected for Polk County children in need. From the left are Georgia-Pacific employees Willa Roberts and Michael McFarland and Carrie Speed, CASA casework supervisor.
Southside Bancshares Inc., the holding company of Southside Bank, announced its board of directors has increased its authorization under the company’s current stock repurchase plan by an additional 1 million shares for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2 million shares of the company’s common stock.
Under the plan, previously announced March 1, 2022, the company has purchased 765,214 shares at an average price of $37.01 through Dec. 12, resulting in approximately 1.2 million authorized shares remaining.
“We believe current market volatility continues to provide an opportunity to purchase our shares at attractive price levels,” said Lee R. Gibson, president and chief executive officer of Southside.
———
Woodland Heights Medical Center has selected Corbin Clark, a critical care registered nurse, as the recipient of its Nursing Excellence Award.
This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Clark was chosen for his outstanding contributions in the areas of teamwork and leadership as well as safe and compassionate patient care.
“Woodland Heights is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Corbin among its ranks,’’ hospital CEO Drew Emery said. ‘‘Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting health care in our community,.
‘‘With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of health care professionals like Corbin, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.’’
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award, Clark received a cash prize and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.
———
Earlier this year, the American Ambulance Association elected its board of directors to begin terms in 2023. Among those elected are Acadian Ambulance chief legal officer Allyson Pharr and regional vice president Ron Quaranto.
Pharr will serve as the Region 4 director for three years, and Quaranto will represent Region 4 on the ethics committee for a four-year term. Region 4 spans Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. In addition, Quaranto will serve as chair of the workforce committee.
———
Georgia-Pacific is hoping to put a smile on children’s faces this Christmas by collecting toys and distributing to those in need.
Employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility last week wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a nonprofit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars’ worth of toys for children of all ages.
“We are distributing toys to approximately 50 children this year,” said Carrie Speed, CASA casework supervisor. “The toys are currently being delivered to those families and will soon be wrapped and placed under trees for Christmas morning. Thanks to the generosity of Georgia-Pacific employees, children will truly get to experience the excitement of the season.”
Employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood plant have been providing toys for CASA children for the last five years. Willa Roberts, who is a general services coordinator at Georgia-Pacific Corrigan Plywood, has coordinated the toy drive since its inception. She said the toy drive is one of several projects that GP employees support each year.
“It is always heart-warming to see employees give these special gifts to Polk County children in need,” Roberts said. “We had employees either purchase toys or give financially to the toy drive. Thanks to their efforts, Christmas is going to be truly special for many children.”
