LDN sports

Gunner Ditsworth struck out 10 in a complete-game effort and the Lufkin 11U All-Stars stayed alive in the Section 1 tournament with an 8-2 win over College Station in Austin Sunday night.

Ditsworth was stellar in finishing the complete game in 82 pitches, three shy of the Majors limit. He didn’t walk a batter.

A night after its first loss, Lufkin made sure there was no repeat as it scored at least one run in each of its five innings.

Isaiah Pierce led the local all-stars with a pair of singles.

Bentley Tamez, E.J. De La Cruz, Gavin Phillips and Ditsworth each drove in a run for Lufkin.

Lufkin got on the board in the first inning when Pierce scored on a passed ball. It tacked on a second run in the second inning when Grant Durbin scored on an error.

After College Station got on the board in the third inning, Lufkin answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Tamez scored on a double play and De La Cruz plated a run on a groundout. A Ditsworth RBI groundout made it 5-1.

Lufkin tacked on a run on a Tamez groundout in the fourth inning, making it 6-1.

Another run scored in the fifth inning when Phillips drove in a run on a groundout. The final run scored when Jace McCollum hit a grounder that went for an error.

College Station scored a run on an inside-the-park homer in the sixth inning, but Lufkin held on to advance to Tuesday’s action.

Lufkin advances to a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday night. The local all-stars need three more wins to win the Section 1 tournament.

Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.