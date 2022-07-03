featured top story Ditsworth stellar as Lufkin 11U team stays alive By JOSH HAVARD/The Lufkin Daily News Josh Havard Author email Jul 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gunner Ditsworth struck out 10 in a complete-game effort and the Lufkin 11U All-Stars stayed alive in the Section 1 tournament with an 8-2 win over College Station in Austin Sunday night.Ditsworth was stellar in finishing the complete game in 82 pitches, three shy of the Majors limit. He didn’t walk a batter.A night after its first loss, Lufkin made sure there was no repeat as it scored at least one run in each of its five innings.Isaiah Pierce led the local all-stars with a pair of singles.Bentley Tamez, E.J. De La Cruz, Gavin Phillips and Ditsworth each drove in a run for Lufkin.Lufkin got on the board in the first inning when Pierce scored on a passed ball. It tacked on a second run in the second inning when Grant Durbin scored on an error.After College Station got on the board in the third inning, Lufkin answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.Tamez scored on a double play and De La Cruz plated a run on a groundout. A Ditsworth RBI groundout made it 5-1.Lufkin tacked on a run on a Tamez groundout in the fourth inning, making it 6-1.Another run scored in the fifth inning when Phillips drove in a run on a groundout. The final run scored when Jace McCollum hit a grounder that went for an error.College Station scored a run on an inside-the-park homer in the sixth inning, but Lufkin held on to advance to Tuesday’s action.Lufkin advances to a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday night. The local all-stars need three more wins to win the Section 1 tournament. Josh Havard's email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lufkin Groundout Baseball Sport All-star Inning College Station Run E.j. De La Cruz Josh Havard Author email Follow Josh Havard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff's office identifies man killed in shooting at old paper mill; investigation continuesDogs to be returned to owner in animal cruelty case that sparked outrage onlineWoman shares story of years of sexual abuse in Angelina CountyAnimal clinic threatened after viral dog videoEllen Trout Zoo’s 1-year-old Malayan tapir diesSidelined: Angelina Youth Soccer Association unable to have fall season, looking for new fieldEvent host employee disputes Exile's claims after band cancels 4th Fest setExile cancels 4th Fest performanceReport: SFA donor could face charges in crash that hurt 8Diboll invests millions into local infrastructure; residents may notice it on their water bills Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
