Fast pace. Foreign intrigue. Iconic destinations. Exotic foods.
If that sounds like the recipe for an action-adventure story, in a way it is. But those are just some of the elements that made up the last nine months for two foreign exchange students who spent their junior year attending classes at Lufkin High School.
Francesco Lodolini, of Sondrio, Italy, and Hugo De Grieve, of Castres, France, moved into the Lufkin home of Pat Harrison, a local representative of the ASSE-International Student Exchange Programs, for the 2020-21 school year.
Harrison had previously hosted foreign exchange students who attended school in Central, where he taught, up until this year.
“Four or five years ago, at Central, we had one exchange student from Spain that I got to know and I just thought I might enjoy doing that, so I contacted the organization and gave it a try. I started with two students three years ago — actually, I had three that year because one only did a semester,” Harrison said.
“So basically that was it — the kid from Spain just kind of inspired me and I thought I could do that and create a good atmosphere and let them have a good experience.”
Francesco and Hugo have had more than that, as Francesco has hopes of returning after graduation to attend college in California, where he dreams of eventually pursuing an acting career, while Hugo also wants to live in the U.S. after completing his high school studies.
“I think Texas,” he said with a grin. “I love Texas. I can have a gun, a big truck … ”
The teens haven’t had any guns here just yet, however, as they are not allowed to hunt or shoot them, Harrison said. And while they have been fishing, it was two different sports that got them hooked at LHS.
Francesco was a member of Sterling Meyers’ junior varsity soccer team that won district, while Hugo thrived under coach Hunter Russell as a member of the JV cross country team.
“I want to do this,” Hugo said of cross country, showing off an array of medals he won while competing for the Panthers.
The two say sports are much different in Europe.
“We start school at like 7:40 a.m., done at 4 p.m.,” Hugo said. “All the time we’re going to class — no sports, no nothing.”
Instead, there are after-school clubs for those who are involved in sports, with maybe “50 people — that’s it,” Hugo said.
And Francesco noted how different American football games are than the soccer — or fútbol — games in Europe.
“I really like football and it’s very different from soccer because in soccer there’s no music going on. Whereas football here is basically a show,” he said of the spectacle Americans — and Texans in particular — are so accustomed to.
Of course, life in Texas has shown the two one surprise after another from the minute they arrived.
“When I came here, I thought there was a desert,” Francesco said, “so I wasn’t expecting all the trees and stuff.”
“And all the things are very big,” Hugo said, listing the trucks, the streets and Houston as examples.
But after a brief period of homesickness, the two adapted quickly to life at LHS, where Hugo has enjoyed engineering while Francesco has taken a shine to robotics, both taught by Juan Carlos Aguilar. The teens have done well enough in their studies that both were inducted into the National Honor Society.
Harrison praised LHS counselor Angela Roberts for helping them with scheduling and “any issues we had.”
“She was just incredible,” he said.
The teens also have had some bucket-list experiences during their time in the U.S., as Harrison likes to take his foreign exchange students on trips to see things around the state. But for better or worse, the pandemic affected some of those plans.
“This year has been more challenging because of COVID,” he said. “I usually take them to the Capitol but it’s been closed — you haven’t been able to go this year.”
In 2019, Harrison was able to take a different group of foreign exchange students to a World Series game in Houston. But the pandemic allowed Francesco and Hugo to attend a sporting event they likely would not have been able to otherwise. With the Rose Bowl relocated to Arlington this year, they were in the stands at AT&T Stadium for Alabama’s 31-14 win over Notre Dame that sent the Crimson Tide to the national championship.
And the travels didn’t stop there.
Harrison said he always asks his students where they would like to go “and everyone wants to go to Las Vegas.”
During that trip, they visited the Grand Canyon, the Hoover Dam, Red Rock Canyon “then we visited all the casinos and hotels,” Francesco said, quickly adding, “We didn’t gamble.”
Video calls each week helped keep the teens from missing their families too much, although Francesco, understandably, pines for the pizza of his native Italy, while Hugo has a serious hankering for the French delicacy foie gras.
“I tried to bring some to the United States, but customs wouldn’t allow it through,” Hugo said.
Harrison explained how ducks are mistreated during the process of producing foie gras, “so it’s actually illegal to have it here.”
“Hugo had a box from his mom and dad that had some in it,” he said, “They were shipping it, and (customs) took it out.”
Meanwhile Francesco’s family owns a pizzeria — they even serve a fried pizza — so while he enjoyed the one he tried in Las Vegas, the varieties he’s had here are “OK, but it’s very, very different,” he said.
There are some that are better than others, however.
“I mean, I like Little Caesar’s because it’s cheap,” he said. “But I like Marco’s. Marco’s or Sam’s, one of the two.”
Mexican food has been Francesco’s favorite culinary discovery in the states, while Hugo has developed a fondness for burgers. But they’ll both have some stories to tell in Europe after sampling crawfish and alligator at Ralph & Kacoo’s. And Francesco plans on returning home with a bottle of “Slap Ya Mama” Louisiana hot sauce.
“And this is really weird in Texas, but we eat horses. The meat is expensive. More expensive than beef,” Francesco said, noting they eat it as much in Northern Italy as chicken is eaten here.
And wine is obviously a much more casual part of life in France than it is in the states, as Hugo’s family shipped a bottle as a gift for coach Russell that Hugo planned to present to him at school.
“Hugo, you can’t take it to school,” Harrison told him, to which Hugo said he’d take it to practice before school.
“No, you won’t!” Harrison recalled telling him, laughing at the unintended uproar such a gesture would cause here.
The purpose of the foreign exchange student experience is to be engulfed in the language of the host country. But Francesco said he’s also matured a lot being away from his family and that the experience “will help my future, for sure.”
“It’s a very beautiful experience and you can grow a lot,” he said. “You can learn a lot of new things.”
Hugo praised the experience as one that leads to “a lot of souvenirs and some contacts, like new friends — those things.”
The teens also plan to stay in touch and visit each other after they return to Europe at the end of next week.
“I’m excited to go back home because I’m missing my family, but I’ll be sad once I arrive there, for sure,” Francesco said, as his adventures in Texas are coming to an end. “It’s kind of difficult to explain.”
Anybody who wants to apply to become a foreign exchange student or host family can go to asse.com and fill out an application.
“I’d like to get some kids placed in this area,” Harrison said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.