ZAVALLA — With a focus on the future accompanied by a walk down memory lane, 21 graduates took their final steps as students down the aisles of the gym and into their next step in life Friday night during Zavalla High School’s graduation.
Graduates received their usual loud congratulations from family and friends before Gracee Ford welcomed attendees and opened the ceremony in a prayer.
Salutatorian Joseph Bridges thanked everyone for attending, God, his family, the staff and faculty. He encouraged his fellow classmates to find their purpose.
“We all have a different path, and it’s our choice how well we want to follow that path,” Bridges said.
“We need to find our purpose. Use that talent or skill that you have for the betterment of the planet. Be the good you want to see in the world.”
Baylee Snodgrass was saluted as valedictorian as she gave thanks to her family, with a special thank you to her mother, whom Snodgrass said taught her the definition of survive, adapt and overcome.
Snodgrass credits the movie “Dear Evan Hansen” with giving her the idea for her speech. The main character, Evan Hansen, wrote a letter to himself every day, starting each letter off with, “Dear Evan Hansen, today is going to be an amazing day, and here’s why ... ”
In doing this, he started his day off strong and with a positive mindset Snodgrass said. She encouraged her classmates to do the same as they step into the next phase in life.
She also acknowledged the fear of losing contact with her classmates that have all grown up together.
“But the good thing about coming from a small town is we all have a connections with each other that are unbreakable,” Snodgrass said. “Bonds that cannot be broken simply by lack of conversation. We will always have each other.”
There was the traditional passing out of flowers to influential family members and friends to go along with an emotional slideshow of memories set to Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink.”
