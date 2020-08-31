A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. CDT this evening...
Expect heat index values between 105 and 110.
This will include portions of east and northeast Texas.
The heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. CDT Monday.
The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Precautionary/preparedness actions...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
