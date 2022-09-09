Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is currently working on closing on a location in Lufkin, according to Kim Huynh, public relations specialist for fast-casual restaurant chain.
The brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.
The business has not established a timeframe for construction yet, Huynh said.
The brand announced in June plans to further expand its Texas footprint with 57 new locations. The stores are set to be built in Dallas/Fort Worth and several counties in both East and West Texas, according to a press release.
"Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," said Andrew Thengvall, chief development officer at Freddy's. "This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
Freddy's was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, and has more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide.
For more information on Freddy's, visit freddys.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
