Editor’s note: This is the first in an occasional series about the state of Angelina County.
Eight women who allegedly suffered repeated sexual harassment while serving time in the Angelina County Jail in 2013 are still waiting for justice.
A citizen connected to one of the women complained, sparking an internal investigation in May 2013 that resulted in the arrest of now 62-year-old Stevon Crowder. He had worked for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for roughly a year.
“We started the investigation and found a lot more than we originally anticipated,” Sheriff Greg Sanches told The Lufkin Daily News at the time.
“Our inmates are in a situation where they are in the care of someone else who has authority over them. They depend on people to do the right thing, but people can take advantage of that situation. We’re not putting up with that type of behavior.”
Crowder was originally charged with 13 counts of sexual misconduct and abuse of official capacity with female inmates, The Lufkin Daily News reported in 2013. Today, he faces 10 charges for his conduct while working at the jail — three counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody and seven counts of official oppression.
From Jan. 23 to May 22, 2013, the eight women, identified by pseudonyms, say Crowder forced them into situations in which he could violate their space and their bodies.
“He would enter the female dorm unannounced and watch her and other females get ready in the morning through a window where she and others were generally in sheer white jail clothing,” one of his indictments reads.
“(Crowder) did then and there intentionally subject Maria Gonzalez to sexual harassment by repeatedly touching her on her waist and shoulders, positioning himself so that she would have to pass sideways near him at which times he would touch her and look down her jump suit at her breasts,” another indictment reads.
“Defendant directed Gonzalez to pick up something from the floor. Gonzalez did so, and as she did, the defendant moved close to her, so that when she stood back up, her shoulders rubbed against the crotch of the defendant.”
“Defendant told her that he had been a pimp and how he controlled his girls and told her that she would have been a good asset to him.”
Twenty-six days after his grand jury indictments, an Angelina County district judge signed a scheduling order, setting jury selection for June 16, 2014.
It was subsequently rescheduled for July 21, 2014. Then for Aug. 18, 2014. Then again for Nov. 17, 2014.
The next action came when a plea hearing was scheduled for Dec. 14, 2018. It was rescheduled for Jan. 4, 2019, and again for June 15, 2021.
He failed to appear in June.
Crowder’s case is not unique, but rather is a symptom of a system that has failed to keep pace with an ever-growing backlog of cases.
“The backlog is fairly daunting,” district attorney Janet Cassels said. “It has built up over years.”
There were 1,612 active felony cases on the district court’s docket at the first of June.
“In some of these cases, they are set on the docket but the defendant is missing,” 217th District Judge Bob Inselmann said. “The defendant is gone, without bond and the bonds are forfeited and so they are out in the wind.
“They could be in Angelina County, but they could be in Omaha, Nebraska, as far as I know. And so those are still pending, but in reality the people are gone. And that’s kind of a scary thought.”
Crime is rising
Angelina County residents are no strangers to violent crimes, if 2020 is any indication.
Violence was commonplace throughout the year, with five slayings and an unclassified shooting death. Suspects in four of those cases are facing murder charges while another is facing a charge of manslaughter.
“I’m sure the county attorney and district attorney offices are swamped with felony cases,” Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker said.
“I know we’re sending those to them. And I’m sure Lufkin and the county are doing the same.”
Diboll was named the 14th safest city in Texas by Security Baron for 2019 using data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
“I was glad to see it, but I wasn’t actually shocked,” Baker said at the time.
“I have looked at our Uniform Crime Reporting over the last few years and our violent crime is down. Property crime is about even — it fluctuates. But overall our violent crime is probably why we got such a low rating according to this Security Baron site.”
And while Baker still believes Diboll is a safe place to live, he doesn’t believe the city would be in the running for one of the safest cities after the last year. The city saw a spike in crime, especially violent crime, he said.
“We had more people shot and a lot of people shot at,” he said.
Diboll is not alone in this regard. The Lufkin Police Department’s annual report indicates the city saw a 6% increase in violent crime with the largest increases coming from murders, sexual assaults, robberies and aggravated assaults.
These incidents have only added to an already extensive backlog.
Six people await trial in capital murder cases, though two have disappeared and their cases have sat, stagnant, since 1979 and 1982, respectively, according to authorities.
Among those awaiting trial is Tarus Arnold who, as of Saturday, has called the Angelina County Jail home for the last 1,429 days. The 37-year-old man is charged in the slaying of 1-year-old Unity Mitchell, who would be celebrating her sixth birthday July 13.
The arrest warrant released to The Lufkin Daily News in August 2017 details what police at the time believed to be true of the toddler’s death on June 14, 2017.
Arnold was babysitting the girl when she stopped breathing and was taken by ambulance to Woodland Heights Medical Center before being transferred to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
She died the next day from massive head injuries, the warrant states.
Bexar County authorities arrested Arnold on probation warrants and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arnold told detectives at the time he’d been taking care of Unity since she was born and was the father to the girl’s sibling. The mother told detectives she had only been “talking to” Arnold for about a month and that he had moved in two weeks earlier and was not the father of her other child.
On the day of her death, Arnold told detectives the girl been throwing up and that after the most recent fit of illness, he’d gone for a towel only to return and find her not breathing.
A Lufkin police sergeant told detectives he observed redness on the side of Unity’s face and doctors told him Unity had suffered three skull fractures and was bleeding in the brain, according to the warrant.
The warrant references an assessment by the Care Team at Hermann, stating: “(Unity’s) head injuries can only reasonably be explained by trauma that involved extreme force. The absence of a history of trauma indicates she was physically abused by a person with the strength and coordination of an adult.”
Arnold was indicted three different times on charges related to this incident, once in 2017 and twice in 2020.
Court records indicate a long line of scheduled, canceled and rescheduled court proceedings.
Next on the list are Angel Miguel Nunez and Keo’hse Sade Holman, who are charged with capital murder in connection to the 2018 death of Holman’s 1-year-old son, Legend Adams.
But the backlog extends beyond capital murder. It includes 25 active murder cases, 209 active aggravated assault or attempted murder cases, 31 active sexual assault of an adult cases and 76 active indecency or sexual assault of a child cases.
The backlog
Former district attorney Joe Martin approached the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court in the late summer budget proceedings in 2019 to warn commissioners of a five- to six-year case backlog.
The court at that time had not grown to be contentious — yet. But his warning about the backlog would be overshadowed by the budget problems plaguing most departments and the infighting between the commissioners and judge.
Martin asked commissioners for permission to apply for grants to hire additional employees in hopes that a larger team would help his staff manage the case backlog.
Defense attorney Al Charanza believes the backlog in part was created because there weren’t cases prepared and ready to move along in the wings at jury selections.
“There should be numerous backup cases to go to trial,” he said. “So if a case folds or resolves or for whatever reason has to be continued, you should have four or five more cases ready to go.”
Charanza, defense attorney Ryan Deaton and Inselmann believe the backlog also is caused by smaller cases taking up space. The nonviolent cases, and especially the minor drug cases, should be quickly resolved with plea deals, each said.
Cassels replaced Martin as the district attorney in the spring of 2020, after his retirement. She ran for the seat unopposed.
While COVID-19 shut the courts down and hampered her office’s ability to resolve cases, it also offered them the unique opportunity to address the un-indicted backlog and the inner-office organization and case processing, she said.
Angelina County grand juries returned several hundred felony indictments over the course of 2020.
But securing indictments and scheduling trials is just part of the challenge facing Cassels. After years of gathering dust, old cases become more difficult to prosecute.
“These cases get passed on from one person to another,” Baker said. “After a time, the officers leave, witnesses move away, witnesses are deceased; I mean, just all kinds of things happen.
“And when a case finally gets ready to come to trial, you know, you’re trying to round up witnesses and, unfortunately, the evidence gets lost.”
Defense attorney John Peralta attempted to call each of the eight women who accused Crowder in 2013 and the citizen who made the original complaint in 2019, an email from Martin to Inselmann stated.
Three women and the citizen told Peralta they did not wish to be in court for the plea hearing, according to the email. The other numbers either led to full voicemail inboxes, phone numbers with no voicemail set up, dead phone lines or messages left that were not returned.
“There’s no shortage of cases to be tried. That was true when I arrived,” Cassels said. “We try the cases that we cannot otherwise resolve and there is not much way around that.”
When justice isn’t served
Whether it’s being tough on crime or focusing on rehabilitation, Inselmann wants to see movement.
“You know, people say, ‘Well you’ve got to, you know, put them away for 50 years, put somebody who’s using meth away,’” he said. “Well, if it’s a small amount, one that’s not even eligible … that’s not going to happen and that’s not really realistic.
“There’s not enough prison space to send everybody to the penitentiary, and in reality, we don’t want to do that. It’s not good for them either, and that’s not good for our society.”
He believes if the court were to imprison every offender, society would come to a standstill. Waiting to prosecute cases has already had that impact in plenty of spaces.
The Constitution’s Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments guarantee a person cannot be convicted of a crime unless the prosecutor proves the individual is guilty. But for hundreds of accused offenders in Angelina County, their lives have been put on hold while waiting for their day in court.
Nineteen people have been in jail for several years: 13 since 2019, four since 2018 and two since 2017.
These individuals eat up county tax dollars due to the cost to keep them healthy while under supervision. The jail pays for their food, clothes and medical expenses — the cost of which continues to rise, sheriff’s office Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
The county jail routinely requested budget line increases to cover the rising costs of inmate medical bills.
Individuals are guaranteed a reasonable bond by the Constitution, so courts are not allowed to use it as a tool to detain someone, Inselmann said. Only someone who presents a significant public-safety threat can be given cost-prohibitive bonds or required to remain incarcerated.
But those who are out on bond still have to deal with the impact of a pending case. Employers, rental agencies and more can see a person has been charged with or accused of a crime, which can make finding housing and employment difficult during this time.
“Unresolved cases impact the individuals and their families who are worried about what’s going to happen to their loved one who is accused of a crime,” Charanza said.
“I guess I really haven’t given much thought about it, you know, from a defendant’s point of view about unresolved cases,” Inselmann said.
“What do we do? What do we do if somebody has been using drugs for years and they commit a crime, they get possession of a controlled substance … four years ago, and now all the sudden you came back in 2021 and the offense occurred in 2017?” he asked.
“For the last four years, you’ve been clean and you’ve been a productive member of society, you’ve stopped using drugs altogether and you’re doing great. Now we’re going to punish you for something that happened four years ago. Seems wrong.”
But on the other side, there also are individuals who use the time on bail to commit additional crimes.
The solution
The solution is simple: Push cases forward. But the simplicity belies the complications that arise when working with humans.
“I just feel like we all need to do better, honestly,” Inselmann said. “We’re on the same team. I’m talking about the judges, defense lawyers, even the defendants and the prosecutor. We’ve got to get the ball down the court and into the hoop.”
The first step is in preparing for jury trials, a feat Cassels said her team has used the last year to do.
“While it does take court time to resolve cases, it also takes time outside of court to do the necessary preparation for in-court presentation,” she said. “Cases also are processed, reviewed and prepared for grand jury outside of court.”
From there, jury selections need to be scheduled — which ultimately comes down to having a population willing to sit for jury duty following a pandemic. Thankfully, Angelina County was unique in the number of residents dedicated to the court system before the pandemic hit, Charanza said. He believes this mindset will return.
Jury selections indicate to defendants this is their last chance to accept a plea offered by the DA’s office, Deaton said. And that typically prompts them to make a decision.
“Once it comes out that we’re back to trying cases, people are going to start trying to remove cases, and that’s what I’ve heard and I’ve seen in the last two weeks,” Inselmann said.
“I’ve got people planning to go to the penitentiary now, which they wouldn’t have done six months ago, because they’re faced with that jury trial. … If the defendant looks and realizes that people in Angelina County are willing to serve on a jury, they’re far more likely to take a plea offer and move their cases.”
Cassels believes pleas are important, as well, because not all cases can be tried — there just simply isn’t enough time in court to try them all, she said.
But hope is on the horizon, as Inselmann believes in a year from now, the court system will look completely different.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.