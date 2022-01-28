Concert planned in San Augustine The Lufkin Daily News Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Downtown San Augustine will host country music performances by two Texas singers on Feb. 11 during a reservations-only event.Brian Winfield and Brittlyn Jackson are set to perform at Sweets & Eats on the town square for the Country and More Show.“My family is originally from San Augustine,” said Winfield, 46, “and I am excited to be the hometown boy coming back to perform for the hometown folks.”A one-time coach and teacher, Winfield performs his own original material.Jackson is a 15-year-old high school sophomore who has family in San Augustine.For show reservations or more information, call (936) 288-5080. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brian Winfield Jackson Country Music Music Show Performance Singer Brittlyn Jackson Concert Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer county employee arrested on charge of soliciting prostitutionMore details emerge in Diboll shooting death; district restricting attendance at tonight's gamesLufkin woman recovering after being shot in Nacogdoches Friday nightConn Avenue home destroyed in November blaze had history of calls to police for concerns about squattersAbeldt's under new ownershipPCA students found in possession of two Airsoft BB guns on campusCounty approves discretionary pay leave for employees infected with COVID-19Authorities again seeking help finding man missing for a decadeState reporting 5 new coronavirus fatalities in Angelina CountyPolice ID teen shot dead in Diboll Tuesday night Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
