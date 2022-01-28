Downtown San Augustine will host country music performances by two Texas singers on Feb. 11 during a reservations-only event.

Brian Winfield and Brittlyn Jackson are set to perform at Sweets & Eats on the town square for the Country and More Show.

“My family is originally from San Augustine,” said Winfield, 46, “and I am excited to be the hometown boy coming back to perform for the hometown folks.”

A one-time coach and teacher, Winfield performs his own original material.

Jackson is a 15-year-old high school sophomore who has family in San Augustine.

For show reservations or more information, call (936) 288-5080.