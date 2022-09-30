Two people were flown by medical helicopter to Tyler while three others were treated at local hospitals after a four-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on state Highway 103, just east of McClure Cemetery Road, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Ruben Sosa, 23, of Kingsville, was traveling westbound in a 2014 Ford pickup around 3 p.m. when he “reportedly fell asleep and crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a 2021 Ford pickup on the driver’s side,” the report states.
Sosa then struck an eastbound 2022 Honda SUV, according to the report. An eastbound 2016 Nissan passenger car took evasive action to the right to avoid the crash and also struck the Honda.
Sosa and one of his three passengers were taken to UT Tyler by medical helicopter for treatment, the report states. A second passenger was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center while the third passenger was not injured.
Randy Sherman, 49, of Magnolia, who was driving the eastbound Ford pickup, was taken to St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment.
The driver of the Honda, Bonnie Mathews-Miller, 51, of San Augustine, and her passenger were taken to Woodland Heights for treatment.
The driver of the Nissan, Jody Bourdeau, 40, of Etoile, was not injured in the crash.
No additional information was available at press time Friday.
