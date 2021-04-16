Local author Jerkwenton Reagan will hold a signing for his book “Soldier Island” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Juzi Spot at 207 N. Raguet St.
For each copy sold he will give $1 back to the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope and Angelina Burke Industries.
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope gives “local support for local people affected by cancer,” including financial assistance and transportation, and was established in 2014.
Reagan’s mom was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago, and he said if the Cancer Alliance of Hope was around at that time they could have used it.
Angelina Burke Industries offers mental health and developmental disability services to people in East Texas.
Reagan said he worked at Burke off and on and the facility made him feel like he was needed and wanted.
“These organizations are going unnoticed, and no one knows about them unless you need them,” Reagan said. “They have a huge impact on people’s lives that you never knew about.”
“Soldier Island” tells the story of Sgt. Major Larry Smith and his team of knights sent to a remote island known as Soldier Island. Through a series of events sprinkled with science and government conspiracy, the characters face off with villains like Dr. Phoin and creatures that lurk in the shadows.
Reagan said the book started out as a poem he would read to his wife.
“She told me, ‘Keep going and see where you end up,’” Reagan said.
He sees writing as a painter painting a picture.
“Writing is a God-given talent, I think,” Reagan said. “I write what I see from the heart.”
He said he doesn’t get writer’s block, he gets a blocked vision.
Reagan said the COVID-19 pandemic hit him hard since the book came out in February 2020, right before the virus came to the U.S.
“I had just left the Burke Center. I was on the journey of creating my own business, becoming my own person and creating my own path,” Reagan said. “You have got to have collateral. It hit me hard as far as not being able to do book signings. Something so simple as people not being able to touch the book.”
Reagan thanked his manager Cornell Stevens for believing in him.
“He saw potential in me,” Reagan said. “I thank God because I’ve learned there’s more to writing than just writing.”
He said he hopes his book will start making money, but for now he’ll “settle with happiness.”
“You have to show faith in what you believe in,” he said. “I’ve been riding on faith this whole time. I wake up happy everyday.”
He said he is “hoping and praying” the book signing helps because he’s “giving back what I’m making.”
“I think about the lady that gave a penny ... and gave back more than anybody else because she gave from the heart,” Reagan said. “I’m raising awareness. I hope it helps other people to be an example. If I could just touch one person it’d put a smile on my face.”
Reagan said he is currently working on a screenplay for the book.
“Soldier Island” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and is $14.95.
