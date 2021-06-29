Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
HOUSTON — Jill Biden played offense Tuesday in the fight against COVID-19, teaming up with NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and America’s second gentleman to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease.
The first lady and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros as part of a monthlong effort by Major League Baseball, featuring incentives that included tickets to future games and a replica World Series ring.
“It’s safe. It’s effective. It’s free,” said the first lady, who has been touring the country in a push to help boost the nation’s vaccination rate. Standing with Emhoff, she said, “We want to encourage everybody here in Texas to go get the vaccine.”
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.
Noem joined a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to Texas as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The issue has drawn a host of prominent GOP figures: Former President Donald Trump was expected to travel to the border this week and Republican governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have all committed to sending law enforcement officers for border security.
Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury said the governor decided to fund the deployment with a private donation “to help alleviate the cost to South Dakota taxpayers,” but declined to provide estimates on the cost of the deployment, citing “security reasons.”
Driver fatally shoots gun-toting motorcyclist on interstate
FORT WORTH — A man driving an SUV fatally shot a handgun-toting motorcyclist who advanced toward him on foot following a traffic incident between the two on a Texas interstate, police said.
Fort Worth police on Tuesday said the SUV driver was cooperating with the investigation and hasn’t been arrested. Police said detectives have interviewed several witnesses to the Friday incident.
Police said the motorcyclist was driving in between lanes of traffic on the center white line on northbound Interstate 35 when the SUV driver — who didn’t notice the motorcyclist — started to change lanes. Police said the motorcyclist swerved and the two didn’t collide.
The motorcyclist then passed several cars and parked his motorcycle, stopping all traffic, police said.
Police said the motorcyclist walked back toward the SUV, pointing a handgun at the driver. Police said the SUV driver told the motorcyclist to put down the gun and that there were children in his vehicle.
But police said the motorcyclist kept advancing toward the SUV with the handgun pointed so the SUV driver retrieved his handgun and shot the motorcyclist multiple times.
Police said officers later located the motorcyclist’s handgun. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died.
US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children
WASHINGTON — U.S. officials will close four emergency facilities set up to house record numbers of migrant children crossing the Mexican border alone but cautioned Tuesday that minors were still arriving.
The Department of Health and Human Services will shut two facilities in Texas and two at convention centers in California by early August, Aurora Miranda-Maese, juvenile coordinator for the agency’s office of refugee resettlement, said during a court hearing about custody conditions for migrant children.
Four of the large-scale shelters will remain open, including one that has faced criticism from immigrant advocates at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, she said. Others are in Albion, Michigan; Pecos, Texas; and Pomona, California, she said.
