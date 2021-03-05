The Lufkin Panthers’ basketball team recently wrapped up a season that ended with another playoff spot.
Several of those players were honored with all-district selections, which were recently announced.
The Panthers were led by Elijah Johnson and T.K. Scott, who were each first-team picks.
Johnson turned into one of the team’s top scorers by the end of the season for his work on the perimeter.
Meanwhile, Scott wrapped up a stellar career by receiving honors for his play at center.
The Panthers also placed three players on the second-team squad.
Christian Mumphery, Elijah Moody and Brandon Walker were each second-team selections.
Mumphery, the team’s starting point guard, was a facilitator in setting up the Panthers’ offense while also providing his own scoring chances with his drives to the basket. Moody established himself as one of the top shooting threats for the Panthers, playing some of his best basketball after the district slate started.
Walker’s work was mostly done in the paint where he provided an inside presence while having a knack for converting opportunities near the basket.
Lufkin’s selections were rounded out by honorable-mention picks Cameron Martin and O’Ryan Hart, who each helped the Panthers’ perimeter play.
Huntsville won the district with an undefeated record and was followed by Nacogdoches, Jacksonville and Lufkin.
The Panthers struggled in the early portion of district play before opening the second half with three wins in four games in solidifying their playoff position.
Lufkin was eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs by Mount Pleasant 62-52. Mount Pleasant was undefeated until a 58-56 loss to Lancaster in the regional semifinals.
