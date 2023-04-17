NACOGDOCHES — A bill allowing Stephen F. Austin State University to join the University of Texas System could be up for debate on the Senate floor this week, while the House version of the legislation shouldn’t be far behind.
Senate Bill 1005 by Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was placed on the chamber’s intent calendar Thursday.
The intent calendar is a long list of bills that could come up for debate on the chamber floor on any given day. During the first 130 days of the legislature, a bill must remain on the calendar for two days before it can be debated.
The Senate recessed Thursday and will return to session today, when the bill also is on the calendar.
The identical House Bill 2639 filed by Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) was sent to the Calendars Committee Tuesday. That committee last met Tuesday and had not set its next slate of hearings as of Friday morning.
The committee will set when the legislation will come to the House floor.
The bills are a legally required step for SFA to join the UT System and require two-thirds vote in both chambers to be enacted.
In addition to establishing SFA as a member of the UT system, the bill spells out that SFA would be entitled to funding through the Permanent University Fund as provided for in the Texas Constitution just as any other member institution.
If or when the bill is enacted, all student credits will transfer, and the university’s assets, bonds and contracts transfer to the system-affiliated entity.
Last summer, SFA’s board of regents decided to evaluate whether to join one of the state’s university systems. University officials began gathering feedback in the fall and regents accepted an offer from the University of Texas System in November.
The UT System offered the largest financial incentive — $124 million in resources over the next four years, which was more than the three other systems combined. Texas A&M made the second highest offer at $33 million.
