Travis Clardy and Robert Nichols

NACOGDOCHES — A bill allowing Stephen F. Austin State University to join the University of Texas System could be up for debate on the Senate floor this week, while the House version of the legislation shouldn’t be far behind.

Senate Bill 1005 by Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) was placed on the chamber’s intent calendar Thursday.

