Legislators filed twin bills this week that will enable Stephen F. Austin State University to become part of the University of Texas System.

Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) filed the legislation Wednesday. Nichols’ Senate Bill 1055 and Clardy’s House Bill 2639 are identical and a legally required step for SFA to join the UT System. A two-thirds vote in both chambers is required to enact the bills.

