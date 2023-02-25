Legislators filed twin bills this week that will enable Stephen F. Austin State University to become part of the University of Texas System.
Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) and Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) filed the legislation Wednesday. Nichols’ Senate Bill 1055 and Clardy’s House Bill 2639 are identical and a legally required step for SFA to join the UT System. A two-thirds vote in both chambers is required to enact the bills.
Lumberjack Nation may want to steady themselves before they read as far as line 3, though. To accomplish the transition, SFA will be briefly abolished. Rest assured that when that midnight hour arrives, SFA President Steve Westbrook will be waiting in the room with a metaphorical defibrillator to shock the university immediately back to life with its name, colors and mascot intact.
The bills establish Stephen F. Austin State University as a member of the University of Texas System and make any legal reference to Stephen F. Austin State University applicable to the new affiliated entity.
The bills also spell out that SFA will be entitled to funding through the Permanent University Fund as provided for in the Texas Constitution, just as any other member institution.
The current board of regents for SFA is directed to take all necessary actions to facilitate the transition and wind up the affairs of the university as a stand-alone entity. The terms of office of each of the current regents will expire on the date of the transition.
The bills provide for current faculty members with tenure and tenure-track faculty to continue in their tenured position with the UT System.
Tenure-track faculty must be considered for tenure on the same schedule, according to the bill.
All student credits will be transferred.
All assets, bonds and contracts also transfer to the system-affiliated entity.
