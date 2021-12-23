The First Annual "Table Talk: Breast Cancer Awareness with Coffee and Dessert" event was hosted by the Physical and Mental Health Committee of Lufkin Area Alumnae Chapter (LAAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (DST), as a collaborative effort with Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD)-Lufkin Chapter, Upsilon Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA), and Gamma Chi Chi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated (XHO). The event was held at Abundant Life United Methodist Church Family Center on Oct. 30.
The program included a welcome address from each organizational president: Dr. Monica Peters, LAAC-DST; Dorothy A. Chimney, for TLOD,; Dr. Tammy Prichard, AKA; and Winifred Adams, MSRN, XHO.
The Table Talk panel consisted of breast cancer survivors Belinda Ross, Margaret Butler, Ashley Berry and Betty Caldwell. The topics covered included managing the disease from the perspectives of receiving the diagnosis, managing the treatment regime, emotional and spiritual management, and the genetic component of breast cancer.
Louise M. LaVane, RNBC, served as moderator; specific questions were asked of the panel members for their individual responses followed by a Q&A and comments from the audience. Ashley Berry, founder/CEO of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, shared the history of the organization and the services provided for the audience.
During the event, coffee and dessert were served and door prizes were given. Closing prayer was by Ordareen Allen, Chaplain for LAAC-DST. Comments from participants included: “I needed this" and “We need to be able to talk about things without having to be on guard about what we say.”
The audience donated $1,224 to support the cause of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
Special thanks were given to Abundant Life United Methodist Church Family Life Center, Pastor David Briggs and the congregation, CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Hospital, Tina Alexander-Sellers and East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, and Brookshire Brothers Healthcare Consultants for the event included Bennie Rogers, RN MA; Amelia Harrison, RN; Aleatha (Lisa) Thacker, RN BSN; Vergie Hines, RN MSN; Louise M. LaVane, RNBC CCM CLNC; Gingera Earley, RN; Winifred Adams, RN Med MSN; and Charlene Brown, LSW.
DST Physical and Mental Health Committee members: Louise M. LaVane, RNBC, Chairperson; Bennie Rogers, RN; Sylvia Goff; Charlene Brown, LSW; Andrea Travis; Flora Avant; and Sandra Owens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.