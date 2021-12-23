BRIGHT STAR: Hope: Beyond pandemonium and pandemic By B. GAYLE JACKSON/The Bright Star Dec 23, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Define pandemic. A word we now know too well.Destructive was not the intention of the word, descriptive was its purpose.Some words are meant to destroy and hurt, like hate.I hate it, you, they, them ...Some words, at their core, are meant to describe, to warn, to inform, to help.It is not the fault of the word that it strikes fear into those who hear it.It, as a word, has a purpose.We could have called it anything.A pandemic called by anything else is still a pandemic.Call it a mass cold.Call it a balloon.Call it Karen.But it is still what it is ... a pandemicIt has changed the lives of those who existed between December 2019 and thus far December 2021.Peace to those who died in its midst, the pandemonium has been great.May we do as Muhammad Ali once instructed us to do — Keep Hope Alive.A life without hope is merely existence.Hope is life.———Merry Christmas! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pandemic Word Hope Alive Linguistics Pandemonium Purpose Destructive Karen Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin woman, Groveton woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 94Excel ER staff discuss facilityImpact Lufkin’s first home now up for saleLufkin man charged with murder in metal bat assault deathPolice release name of Lufkin woman who died in auto-pedestrian accidentCity moves forward on Thrash Building projectBenzene concerns resurface: New development digs up old fears about Gulf Park pipelineEl Mariachi’s flavor notes make Tex-Mex dishes singBrandon Belt makes joyful noise for Salvation ArmyLufkin city manager announces pending retirement Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
