Define pandemic. A word we now know too well.

Destructive was not the intention of the word, descriptive was its purpose.

Some words are meant to destroy and hurt, like hate.

I hate it, you, they, them ...

Some words, at their core, are meant to describe, to warn, to inform, to help.

It is not the fault of the word that it strikes fear into those who hear it.

It, as a word, has a purpose.

We could have called it anything.

A pandemic called by anything else is still a pandemic.

Call it a mass cold.

Call it a balloon.

Call it Karen.

But it is still what it is ... a pandemic

It has changed the lives of those who existed between December 2019 and thus far December 2021.

Peace to those who died in its midst, the pandemonium has been great.

May we do as Muhammad Ali once instructed us to do — Keep Hope Alive.

A life without hope is merely existence.

Hope is life.

———

Merry Christmas!