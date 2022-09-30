The story is told of a king who once went to issue an oration to a congregation of people who had not long ago displeased him.
His entrance into the arena was a grand one . His attire was regal and with ultimate splendor. In order to gain favor with him they began applauding and showering him with adulation and his spirit experienced great swelling as he internalized the hyper flattery that was heaped upon him.
However, he absorbed it and began to transform his view of himself. His posture changed. His perspective changed.
An ascending took place in his mind until suddenly the declaration "The voice of a God and not of a man" being accepted in his psyche rendered an immediate death sentence upon this ruler that stilled the prospective poison he might spread if given the chance.
This king was King Herod. A brazen personality mixed with arrogance and cruelty.
His personality resume could just as easily be that of the 45th president of the United States. His oratory and adorations from the crowds he stands before could potentially lead him into an even greater corrupt mindset.
Conservatives and evangelicals had stood as this early new testament bunch while Mr. Donald Trump rambles often in scrambled rhetoric, coarse humor, Pinocchio proclamations and insults the crowd thunders in cheers and applause.
An evangelical consortium not long ago declared Trump as God's chosen one. Former Energy Secretary and Texas Gov. Rick Perry said this out loud to which Trump has frequently responded "Amen."
A strong community of charismatic Christian preachers have declared Trump to be a modern day Cyrus, a non-believer, chosen by God to restore His people. Trump has soaked up the adulation as a sponge as have many of his followers.
Finally we come to one of the most troubling declarations. Helgard Muller wrote a book that declares Donald Trump to be The Son of Man.
For those with any biblical acumen this title has implications that Trump has divine implications. It suggests that Trump was sent by God to intervene in this world's affairs. It is a book sold at rallies and on popular book platforms.
My eyes bucked and a slew of suppressed and unpleasant profane expressions rose from a dead place in me seeking expression. I was able to maintain them.
Just as King Herod so it is with former president Trump.
His pimp-like disposition towards conservatives threatens all they think is bound to him. The once naked emperor turned clown is wreaking havoc upon American democracy.
His anger at any critique or disagreement with him has well versed constituents passive and cautious at addressing his foolishness. He struts stronger and before congress, the senate and the world dancing to his own drummer.
Nations and people everywhere warn him of the detriment of his disposition, but the "Son of Man" continues to swell with pride. The "prophetic" declarations heighten his sense of divinity and bring him close to a New York AG, a Fulton County District Attorney, The National Archives, January 6 Committee, The Justice Department, IRS and a Special Master.
His belief in his crowd's shameful utterances will bring him to an awful place. Worms got Herod, and though they may not get him, justice and other judgments await him.
There is no cross. There is no cause. There is no truth or dignity. There is simply a man with an ego so large and a cause so shallow that the collective bellowing of an ill-informed, misdirected, conspiracy constructed people can fill him until he and his enablers are exposed and the consequences of a poison he has released upon this country he is made to drink .
The biographer who dared pen this last book places his reputation in cesspools and dumps of waste. Perhaps he saw some sense of fallen divinity and mistook devils for angels.
Perhaps is faith is frail or fallen and his view is diminished as he cannot rightly decipher things. Perhaps Trump, like Herod, will only need to continue to seek status with a God he knows nothing of before he is both exposed and expelled.
