If You Give Up Now,
What Will The Children Do?
If You Don’t Vote
What Will The Children Do?
If You Remain Silent
In the Face of Systemic Racism
If You Allow Wrongdoing
Of The Elite to Continue,
What Will The Children Do?
If You Refuse To Grow
In The Spirit of God
And Lead By His Example,
What Will The Children Do?
If You Take Another Drink,
Another Pill, Powder, or Shot
What Will The Children Do?
If You Won’t Advocate For Their Future, What, Tell Me What,
Will The Children Do?
If You Won’t Teach Them
Their Heritage ...
Oh What Will The Children Do?
If You Don’t Practice Accountability
Or How To Accept
The Consequences And
Repercussions With Maturity,
What Will These Precious Gifts From God Do?
If You Don’t Guide Them Through
The Path of Life And Around Those
Pitfalls Of Peer Pressure,
Temptations That Lead To Tragedy
What Will The Children Do?
“ ... Teach a child to choose the right path, and when he is older, he will remain upon it.”
Proverbs 22:6 TLB
If You Don’t, What Will The Children Do?
