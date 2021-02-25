If You Give Up Now,

What Will The Children Do?

If You Don’t Vote

What Will The Children Do?

If You Remain Silent

In the Face of Systemic Racism

If You Allow Wrongdoing

Of The Elite to Continue,

What Will The Children Do?

If You Refuse To Grow

In The Spirit of God

And Lead By His Example,

What Will The Children Do?

If You Take Another Drink,

Another Pill, Powder, or Shot

What Will The Children Do?

If You Won’t Advocate For Their Future, What, Tell Me What,

Will The Children Do?

If You Won’t Teach Them

Their Heritage ...

Oh What Will The Children Do?

If You Don’t Practice Accountability

Or How To Accept

The Consequences And

Repercussions With Maturity,

What Will These Precious Gifts From God Do?

If You Don’t Guide Them Through

The Path of Life And Around Those

Pitfalls Of Peer Pressure,

Temptations That Lead To Tragedy

What Will The Children Do?

“ ... Teach a child to choose the right path, and when he is older, he will remain upon it.”

Proverbs 22:6 TLB

If You Don’t, What Will The Children Do?