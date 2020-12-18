I’m hoping that, by the time you look back at this, COVID-19 has stopped wreaking havoc on the world. So, like, we didn’t go extinct, right? I guess not if I’m reading this in the future. If humans had gone extinct, I guarantee I wouldn’t be one of the ones that survived. You already know.
Anyway, about a whole year had been dedicated to quarantine. Wasn’t that crazy? You get to say you lived during several important moments in history, including the Black Lives Matter movement, and survived a pretty intense pandemic. Your little nephew won’t even remember that. You’ll get older and get to tell him a story about how things were “back in my day.” I’d never thought I’d have important stories to tell once I’m old.
As difficult of a time as it was, it was also pretty important to how you’ve developed. It’s not like you did a whole lot, but you’ve shown yourself what you’re really able to weather. You adapted to a lot of changes that you were initially afraid of. The country changed. Political tension could only be cut with a chainsaw. The way your daily life was, or even how you interacted with the world, completely turned upside down.
You and the world lived in fear. There were so many what-ifs to consider, just with going out to do normal tasks. The virus wasn’t just heavily impacting elders like what was once predicted. It showed that it was able to kill young people, people your age, with no pre-existing medical conditions.
You didn’t risk nearly as much as the people who had to front the battle, from those working in hospitals, to those working in grocery stores. However, seeing how much they tackled also gave you hope in humanity, and helped you feel a bit safer, knowing what people were willing to risk for the greater good.
Overall, you realized that you’re more resilient than you thought. You realized that even being a small part of a big movement counted. You learned that, though you mostly consumed the downsides of society, that society could actually come together, breed positivity, and save us all. You now know that you can afford to hold out hope for yourself, and for those around you.
I want to thank everyone, especially those who had to risk their lives to go to work, for keeping us all safe. I want you all to make it out, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.