The Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. inducted nine area teens into its local TTA (Top Teens of America, Inc.) Chapter on Nov. 14. Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. is a national non-profit humanitarian and professional social service organization that has several programs and projects geared towards providing solutions for social issues and improving underserved communities. These include anti-bullying initiatives and mentoring for youth, thus our teens.
The age for membership in Top Teens of America, Inc. is 13 to 19 years of age, or the age at graduation from high school if younger than 19. Membership is granted to a teenager who is sponsored by an active member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. You must be at least 13 at the time of induction.
Teens that were inducted into the local Chapter were as follows: Alexander, DeSean Davis, Mason Dixon, Sacorian Gardner, Jamia Hamilton, Cionna Morrison, Jamal Olford, Jason Olford, Jr., and Yasmine Truscott. A second Induction was completed on Dec. 19. We will celebrate all our new Top Teens in the New Year as they work to make a difference in the community.
For further information regarding becoming a member of the local chapter of Top Teens of America, Inc., you may contact any of the following Ladies: Dorothy Chimney, (Past 8th National TLOD President), Jurlene Menefee Sparks, (President), Sydney Benemon, (2nd Vice-President), Louise Menefee LaVane, (Treasurer/Acting Corresponding Secretary), Shundra Williams, (Financial Secretary), Sandra Bradford, Robbie Jenkins, (Historian), Diana Scott, (Chaplain), and Virginia Thomas. These Ladies also serve as the local Chapter’s Service to Youth Committee, overseeing the activities of the teens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.