In 1929 historian Carter G. Woodson created Negro History Week. Set for the second week in February, it was established so that the accomplishment of Negros (African Americans) could be celebrated. The second week of February was chosen because it is the week where the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln (February 12th) and Frederick Douglass (February 14th) occur. Both of these men have long been heroes and respected icons of African Americans. Lincoln’s efforts freed our physical selves and abolitionist Douglass taught us what to do with the freedoms that he too was instrumental in helping to attain.
In 1969 Black Educators and the Black United Students of Kent State University proposed Black History month. The accomplishments of Black People were way too numerous to be limited to just one week in February. Since then the celebration of Black People’s accomplishments have expanded around the world. Countries like The Republic of Ireland (2010) a long time supporter of abolitionist, Germany (1990) a country with a large contigent of people of African descent, Canada (1995) a refuge for many escaped slave with a large group of Black Canadian citizens, and the United Kingdom (1987) whose taudry history is very much intertwined with the history of slavery in the United States, all established a Black History Month of Recognition.
Has the United States as a country accomplished the goals of the original founders of Black History Week/ Black History Month? In my opinion, to some extent we have. The very fact that the people of the African Diaspora are celebrated around the world suggest that in some way we have. The question now is — Now What? What more can we do with this month of recognition? How can we use it to advance African American people? I think it is time that Black History Month moves in the direction of MLK National Day of Service. Martin Luther King’s family asked that this federal day of recognition and celebration become a day of national service — A day on, not a day off.
Perhaps Black History Month can become a month of Recognition, Assessment, Evaluation and Goal setting. In five years, 10 years, 100 years where should African Americans be? What accomplishment should be achieved? What should the Black family look like?
According to the United States Census Data, 88% of African Americans graduate from high school. This rate is just 2% below the overall rate for all American citizens. We need to push toward a rate of 100% for all. According to the Census Data, 26% of African Americans graduate with bachelor level degrees. Of those who do attend college only 45.9% graduate, only 40% of African American men graduate, according to United Negro College Fund. This is something that we should seek to accomplish, increase graduation rates.
For the longest time in Lufkin people did not need college degrees. Because of Lufkin Industry, Temple-Inland, Texas Foundry, the Lufkin State School, St. Regis Paper Mill, and the overall logging industry, people did not need college degrees. An 18 year old could enter an industry, work there long enough to raise a family, and then retire nicely. All of those industries, but the State School, have gone for the most part. Only remnants of the former exist, and those are not enough jobs for Lufkinites to raise their families.
We need something to work toward in the short term that can give families the financial success needed to stabilize them. According to the United States Census, only 37.9% of African American families are intact, two parents raising their children together. If people learn how to create and maintain families from their family system origin, it is a wonder that there are at least 37.9% of intact families in the Black community. African American family systems were deliberately destroyed and prevented from forming during the 400 years of slavery in the United States. The very fact that some people are able to create two family systems in 2022 speaks to the resilience of the African American people. A goal of the future should be to increase the number of two parent family systems. Providing people with the financial means to support those families would help a lot. We do have organizations in our community working toward stabilizing and teaching people how to organize and maintain families; the churches, the Mosaic Center and the various programs of Rev. Joe Cesar’s Legacy institute, to name a few.
In 1976 actress Tippi Hendren, an ambassador for the group Food For The Hungry, proposed a mini jobs program for a group of Vietnamese women refugees who were trying to sustain their families in a new country after the fall of Saigon. The program taught these women how to do a complicated, expensive and highly desirable manicure process. The result was a ripple effect. Today if you go to get a manicure then you are more than likely going to run into products and people, who are descendents of that program. According to Regan Morris of the BBC News Los Angeles, slightly more than 50% of nail techs in the United States are Vietnamese, products of this movement.
As African Americans we need to pick an industry, and follow the Tippi Hedren plan. In 2022, the easiest choice should be technology, as there is a need for coders and other IT personnel around the world and in the U.S. I remember reading that the rapper Coolio had started a similar movement by providing the opportunity for people in his community to learn basic computer skills. We need to build on this and other efforts. One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that because of things such as zoom church, we have all increased our computer skills. For Lufkin, who desperately needs a new industry, this could be it. Trees were how we fed our families in the past, now it can be coding and computer app development. Let’s train 100 coders and then go out and bring the industries here — you need coders? Don’t go overseas, we got coders. The base pay for coders can be $40,000 a year. That is what the jobs pay in Mississippi when they established their computer coding initiative. We really can become the Silicon Pine Forest. It is working for Mississippi and it worked for the country of Ireland. It can work in Lufkin.
I am all for the celebration and recognition of the accomplishments of African Americans/ People of African descent. I am all for the education of the population in general about the evil events that happened in our recent past. If you do not know your history then you will repeat it. I just think that we should add this one component to the process of giving Recognition — Assessment (How we are doing?), Evaluation (What we are doing?), and Goal Setting (What are we or should be trying to achieve?). Happy 2022 African American History Month. May it be blessed and successful.
