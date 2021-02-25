Black women have been saving humanity since Eve first nuzzled Cane and Abel in her bosom.
The capacity of such abilities manifested themselves in modern-day America. First, when Doug Jones was elected to Congress and then when Stacy Abrams marshaled together a coalition that helped turn the state of Georgia, a tinge of blue.
All that is good, but I don’t want to talk about those women. I want to talk about the unsung civil rights worker. She-roes so hidden from notoriety as civil rights workers that they probably didn’t know that they were.
Viola Davis said she had some regrets about having played a maid in the movie “The Help." Moving forward, she wants to do work that honors and uplifts her people, my people, African Americans. I totally understand that.
However, I loved the movie “The Help” for what it was: entertaining. I loved the love story of a young girl, by birth white, who loved her nanny caregiver, by birth Black. All she wanted to know is what happened to her. Where had she gone? No one would tell her.
It is also a movie about a woman, by birth Black or African American, who cared for a pudgy imperfect little girl, white or European American by birth, who really needed someone to pour love into her so she knew she was smart, kind and important. It was those babies who grew up to become lawmakers, mayors, presidents. They became mommies and daddies raising babies. They passed down to those babies the idea that you can love people who are different from you.
Those babies grew up, joined marches, became lawmakers that changed laws and prosecuted the people who killed the four little Black girls on a Sunday morning in a church in Alabama. It was a quiet movement. It was not planned. It came about because of a mutual need. A need for work and a need of a service. Love was an unintended consequence.
It became a movement when one heart, by birth belonging to a Black woman, loved another, a heart by birth belonging to a white child. It was the passage of time that brought about fruit from seeds unknowingly scattered and planted, reciprocated love.
So, I like the movie “The Help” for what it was, entertainment, and the celebration of a silent civil rights movement birthed literally from love. Ms. Viola Davis, you did well. You brought these women (she-roes) to life on the silver screen. No one could have done it better than you and your co-stars. I also learned from the movie that you cannot eat everybody’s chocolate pie.
Happy African American History month.
