I’ve lost myself during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. I can’t tell if it was my soul’s intention, or a higher being’s calling, but I did it without a conscious plan of it.
Typically, during a period of having more downtime, we’re encouraged to find ways to better ourselves or find new hobbies. Some people may take up journaling, or finally start recording covers of their favorite songs. Maybe they’ll finally start a novel, or realize that they have a knack for podcasting. Regardless, so many people come out of downtime with something they didn’t go into it with. So far, I’m coming out of it with less of a solid structure of self.
So, what does that mean? Well, maybe I thought I was a more virtuous person. I think I thought that. But, I know now that it depends on the circumstances and my emotions in the moment, like it does for anyone. I thought I would be someone who would embrace adventure and become a nomad. While that could still be the case, I’ve realized I’m too comfortable with being regular-degular, and having a humdrum life, for the most part. I know that’s OK, too.
I thought I was a super deep person with super deep thoughts (like how I’m trying to sound in this article). Well, I’m just as shallow and empty as the next young person who’s still learning. Now that I’ve gotten my degree, I know even less of what I’m gonna do with it.
I’m 25, an age where the brain is supposed to mold into how it’s gonna be for the rest of my life. I feel like there’s been no change from when I first turned 21, or even 17. I thought at those ages that I knew what I was yearning for. Now, I’ve realized that I have no idea what I need, or what exactly will help me grow into the best version of myself that I can be.
But, like, to be completely honest? Maybe this is what I needed. OK, that’s a lie. That was another attempt to sound deep. What I’m actually starting to realize, at least, is that I’m not alone in this. This is something so many of us are experiencing that no one thought to warn us was a part of existing. Bro, I’m scared out here! We’re all scared out here. Why did we have this part of life sugarcoated?
Anyway, I think that’s why a lot of us are having a hard time being quarantined. Not just young people, either. It’s painful to delve into facing ourselves and the uncertainty of our lives with such a head-on approach. Quarantine has been such a heavy weight to carry. I have no idea what it all means yet. But, if you needed a sign to hang in there, or a reminder that at least one other person is lost, here it is.
