Do you remember this? It was a symbol, and symbolism is everything. It represented the workers trade union in Poland. It was the first independent trade union in a Warsaw pack country. You know, the good old communist buttress of the Soviet bloc that was part of the cold war answer to the western European countries NATO, backed by you know who, the good ole United States.
It is said that this union created the fissure that eventually cracked Soviet Union’s grip on eastern Europe. The symbol is Polish for solidarity. Lech Walesa was the leader of this once 10 million strong union, and was eventually the first democratically elected president of Poland. He was also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. He presided over Poland’s successful transition from communism to free-trade democracy.
But what I’m writing about isn’t about Lech, Poland, but it is about solidarity. Solidarity in the United States that is, or the lack of it. You see, we are dealing with the slow destruction of life in a country that doesn’t “feel” the same anymore. Trust me, there is no longing of the past but a question about what our future is going to be now that the turd in chief has been voted out of office.
Yes, he’s flailing like a penguin at the moment, but he’s done, his altered universe just hasn’t told him yet. Neither has the more than 250 million dollars that has been given to him by his constituency since the election. It doesn’t mean he’s going away, but he’s not going to be president any more after Jan. 20.
Because I’m from Michigan, specifically the Detroit area, unions, especially the UAW, the United Auto Workers, have helped the autoworker’s safety, healthcare, pay, retirement benefits, etc. But the dismantling of the unions across this nation, our solidarity has jeopardized the lifeblood of the “American way.” Now I’m not writing about the UAW either, but more importantly the solidarity of community.
Our “community” is under attack. In America, our ethos is rugged individualism. We have hints of community but it’s tribal at best. Here are some of the signs of how this occurs:
■ Communities are under duress by lack of investment of infrastructure.
■ Education at the public school level is defunded, labeled as a failure, then privatized (charter schools).
■ Higher education state funded universities get less money, and the burden is placed upon the student to pay higher rates for their education.
■ Community banking is almost nonexistent, thus small business investment is limited because of the multinational propensities of the remaining banks who “serve” the community.
■ The United States “was” the manufacturing center of the world from the 40’s to the 70’s. Combined with unions, this created a large middle class within the country, which produced strong communities and school systems, thus solidarity.
Banks used to serve the community, along with the number of banks which would compete for those customer services. The commercial bank was separated from the part of the banks that served the community, so not to repeat what happened in 1929. Repealing the Glass-Steagall Act during the Clinton administration, which effectively let banks become even larger, could be considered a factor of the 2008 financial crisis.
Regulatory helped stabilize the marketplace after the 1929 stock market crash. The speculative capital began to influx the many markets that helped create steady growth in the “community.” Having a strong community created a sense of solidarity, because your neighbors as well as yourself want the community to succeed for yourselves as well as for your children (safety, education, etc). But something happened.
Managers and directors of the large organizations that once helped stabilize the communities that they were in are business executives trained in MBA programs throughout the country. This is a very different mindset from the engineering trained managers of the past.
The MBA manager is looking for profits from the next year, next quarter or next week. That same plant that helped build a community is not a boat anchor, and it needs to be uprooted, breaking the union and move production elsewhere. That manager or president of that organization has plenty of incentive to do this, money. They usually don’t live the the communities that they manage their organization in as well. They have no skin in the game.
So, being from Michigan, Detroit/Hamtramck, I have seen the dismantling of the auto industries and its sub industries first hand.
Building cars is a vast undertaking. Ask Elon Musk. When he first started building Teslas, he said, “I didn’t know the regulatory involved in building a car.” What he really was trying to say was, he didn’t know that a bumper on a car needed to pass a certain “bump” test before it is road worthy.
He’s right, and Detroit automotive companies are very good at building cars and adhering to regulatory. As a side note, the wheel housing on a Tesla is about eight parts. In the Detroit automotive industry, its injection molded consisting of one piece. The automotive industry in Detroit knows what they are doing, take note Elon.
Anyway the real reason the automotive industry is being shifted away is of course cost, which boils down to you. Automation has taken most of the jobs through advancement of technology through the years, which also causes the fundamental shift from unionized workers to un-unionized workers.
Once gone to China, Mexico, India, Vietnam or other places, there are no unions, thus pay for these workers are lower, and don’t rise based upon inflation to compensate for the dwindling funds that actually go into the workers pocket. Another shift in solidarity. Many of these workers in these new plants are from the country side, and any pay greater than coming from a non industrialized community means of making money is a welcomed benefit.
Most people who have grown up in the Flint, Saginaw, Lansing and Detroit area know the auto industry. So when it was beginning to be taken apart in the 1980s by its own (GM, Ford, Chrysler), they were shipping their production facilities to another country.
My counterparts and I were in college at the time this was happening, and we began to say the same things, “How can you ship jobs away from the very customers who buy your product.” The autoworker bought cars, boats and cabins in northern Michigan, and lived in very nice communities with their well funded school systems.
When the labor shift occurred, auto workers now had to compete with workers around the world. Capitalism’s dogmatic individualism worked against itself. Solidarity stagnated when this occurred. Labor can’t move. So the average worker is stuck in now declining communities. The worker’s insecurity is the main factor of if they can maintain a job. So guess what, don’t unionize, don’t ask for a raise, be happy you have a job or else it will be moved.
Now I’m going to switch gears to make a larger point. Trump is headed out of office, but he’s trying to stir things up, with much success by the way, of placing in the mind of the trumpublican (there's no Republican party any more) that the election was rigged.
I listened to his last speech, just before the January runoff election in Georgia, and there were plenty of people there, maskless during a major pandemic, cheering him on. He has actually become a better orator over the years, but don’t get me wrong, he’s just a better snake oil salesman. But one thing that Trump sells his constitutes, a sense of Community and Solidarity. They love him, even at their own expense.
When you go against any “establishment” in any country, especially when you speak the truth on how people are treated, on how the society is being manipulated, and you have a voice, you are dealt with. Here’s how:
■ Third world countries, you’re killed.
■ Soviet Union/Russia, jailed or poisoned, depending on how much Putin hates you.
■ United States, vilified, called a socialist, communist, enemy of the people, etc.
That comes from criticizing Money power.
In conclusion, community is life and solidarity is community.
