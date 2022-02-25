Some white friends have asked, and I have heard other white people complain: Why is there a Black History Month? And will also ask: How long will this go on?
This is my response:
There must be a Black History Month...
1) Because the world is still confused by the popularly dubious reinterpretation of history that wrote out the overwhelming import (as meaning or significance), imprint and impact of the African and those from the diaspora and only sprinkled a few stories across the pages of record, mostly in negative and powerless images, while exaggeratedly embellishing the image of the European.
2) Because the world is not aware, yet, that the origins of humanity, culture and civilization are from deep within the African continent. As Dr. John Henrik Clarke put it: “The African gave the world its first humanity. And I’m convinced the African will give it its last.”
3) Because the supremacy of white history and culture has been and is taught and reinforced every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year. And in fact, is required for everyone to learn. Also, because that history and cultural supremacy is normalized and set as a standard by being programmed into nearly every system, institution, structure, policy, program and practice that exists. It gives the mystifying impression that it has fathered and has always lead the world in all things. Knowing Black History corrects that fallacy.
We must continue to observe and tell Black History until the full scope of history is recognized, taught and valued in its proper content and context — the respectful column of history. And until the protests of those objectified by latent and blatant racism and racists and the denial of their dignity, identity and expression is acknowledged and appropriately addressed.
Also until, the world knows that the capture, imprisonment and export of Africans from The Motherland was not the beginning of Black History. But that that history is literally thousands of years older and the enslavement of the African was instead an interruption of our history.
Finally, we must teach Black History until the African the world over, is so imbued and inculcated with the sense and knowledge of self to rise from the intoxicating slumber that has stifled, confined and diminished us; to rise and become, again, a people. That people. The people to give the world its last humanity.
Unrelentingly, unashamedly and unapologetically affirmed!
—Do Judge Me —
