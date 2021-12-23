Taiwanese religious leader Hon-Ming Chen established Chen Tao, or True Way, a religious movement that blended elements of Christianity, Buddhism, UFO conspiracy theories and Taiwanese folk religion. Chen preached that God would appear on U.S. television Channel 18 on March 25, 1988, to announce that he would descend to Earth the following week in a physical form identical to Chen.
The following year, he prophesized millions of devil spirits, together with massive flooding, would result in mass extinction of the human population. Followers could be spared by buying their way aboard spaceships, disguised as clouds, sent to rescue them. Elon Musk has space ships, but nothing large to transport people to never-never land … Hybrid religions lead to nowhere…tRump will not be reinstated as president in August …
The second coming of Jesus …
Beginning when she was 42 years old, Joanna Southcott reported hearing voices that predicted future events, including the crop failures and famines of 1799 and 1800. She began publishing her own books and eventually developed a following of as many as 100,000 believers.
In 1813, she announced that in the following year, she would give birth to the second messiah, whose arrival would signal the last days of the Earth — despite being 64 years old and, as she told her doctors, a virgin. She died before a baby could be born.
You can’t predict when Jesus will return … You can’t “force” the Jewish temple to be rebuilt … tRump will not be reinstated into office in August …
The second coming of Jesus again …
Religious leader William Miller began preaching in 1831 that the end of the world as we know it would occur with the second coming of Jesus Christ in 1843. He attracted as many as 100,000 followers who believed that they would be carried off to heaven when the date arrived.
When the 1843 prediction failed to materialize, Miller recalculated and determined that the world would actually end in 1844. Follower Henry Emmons wrote, “I waited all Tuesday, and dear Jesus did not come … I lay prostrate for two days without any pain — sick with disappointment.”
To any Republican out there. Do you really believe tRump will be president in August? You can’t predict when Jesus returns … The earth is not 6,000 years old… tRump will not be president in August …
John Fitzgerald Kennedy and his son Jr. are back! They have been awakened, and are now amongst us, running around on the planet, and are waiting to reunite with tRump in an effort to take back the U.S. presidency. The reality is, tRump will not be reinstated, and JFK and Jr. are dead and buried … Really.
OK, so I’ve placed several narratives about predictions, semi-focused on the second coming of Jesus, because it’s well known and UNPREDICTABLE. Don’t get lost in the small-minded narrative that I’m attacking religion. Your religion. The taskmaster’s religion. White Jesus.
I also tied into it the narrative of tRump being reinstated into office this past August. Yet you still sit on the edge of your seat, waiting for all these game show “dates” that come and go, with all of us knowing the outcome — nothing will happen.
CNN and MSNBC sell you on the virtue of their network telling you the truth, yet the same commercials run on those networks are also run on FOX News and NewsMax. tRump tells Pence to not accept the certified state’s election counts: Nothing happened. tRump met with several state electors to try to overthrow the election: Nothing happened.
tRump supports the non-authorized audit of vote counting in Arizona, hoping to throw up enough smoke to cause doubt in the election: Nothing will happen but will cast more doubt in the election. tRump initiated a January 6th attempted insurrection of the certification of the United States election: Nothing happened, but the senate will not support a bipartisan investigation of the insurrection.
tRump sent his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, out to states he won in 2016 and lost in 2020 in an attempt to throw out votes in specific regions of the country, mostly urban (the Black vote), because of the false narrative of election fraud: Nothing happened, but it is being used as casting doubt in the 2020 election and has enabled voter restriction laws in many states by Republicans.
I could go on, but you get the picture. Now, educated people, especially those who are reading this, don’t take tRump seriously at all, and you shouldn’t. But a danger, a true danger, is percolating, lurking, all starting with the false narrative of Barack Obama not being a citizen of this country.
It almost seems like an eon ago, but it still lives in the minds of some Republicans. tRump practices the art of lies and deception, and to all the close friends I’ve talked to, we all say the same thing: “There is no penalty for lying." One lie after another continues to be paraded to the public by tRump, endorsed by his propaganda networks (FOX, OAN and Newsmax), and buoyed by the politicians who lick his stank (rear end) to curry favor from him.
Compound that with authoritative countries like Russia and China that are basically saying … Democracy doesn’t work, you need an authoritarian while they attack us through cyberspace on social media, infrastructure, and the private sector with impunity.
I’m only touching the tip of the iceberg on several items. I didn’t even talk about QAnon, the open conspiracy movement embraced by what used to be the Republican Party. Democracy is under assault. And there are those who are Black, like me, who say we’ve never lived in a true Democracy anyway. Maybe not, but we are not very far from gun-toting yahoos combing the streets looking to clean “America” …
What’s funny about America is that Black people, when properly informed about their heritage, understand American better than most Americans. A “regular” American holds values of the church, constitution and guns without funny understanding that it’s supposed to work for everyone.
They speak reverence of those who wrote the constitution yet forget about the slaves they owned. They speak of “southern heritage" yet forget it holds its values of a lost cause of the Civil War. The history of Black people in this country is what holds it in check. It forces the constitution to not be just a piece of paper, but a living breathing document that says … oops, we got that wrong, let’s amend this. By threatening democracy, they threaten our existence.
Tulsa happened because of a false narrative, a lie. So did Emmett Till. My message to you is: Don’t sit around and watch it happen … to all of us. Emmett Till’s impact was not only his death but how his mother handled his funeral. She could have had a closed casket. She chose not to because she wanted the world to see what those killers did to her son.
When I first saw the picture of Emmett in a Jet magazine as a child, I had nightmares about it. I thought it could happen to me because Emmett was so young. For Black people, it was a double punch, the death, and the ability to get away with murder in what we call democracy. Its ugly stain lasts to this day in the minds of those who want to see justice in this country.
Now, back to the insurrection. The insurrection was a dress rehearsal. What was once the Republican party is not putting into place the ability to win or put into question who wins when they lose an election in a perceived state to which they think they are supposed to win. This is happening right now in the state of Texas; watch the governorship closely — they have already been sued by the United States Justice Department for enacting draconian rules of voting that try to subvert minority vote. Democracy is at a tipping point, ladies and gentlemen — don’t forget that.
Do we really find it hard to believe that NO ONE in the United States military apparatus could do anything about what happened on Jan. 6? “Calling out the national guard would be a bad look," said one general. According to the newly revealed 38 PowerPoint plan to declare a national emergency, suspend the election and prevent the ballots to be certified. Amazing to think that we were that close to having those traitors try to steal the election. This is our legacy, our democracy, vote and maintain it …
By the way … Jesus is coming back, you just don’t know when …
