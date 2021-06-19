As a child there were two stories that were often told to us that were repeatedly used to teach critical lessons.
Pinocchio was a character whom his creator wanted to be like any other little boy. He proved a big disappointment yet was like many boys in several ways except for two things. The first was that he was actually a wooden puppet. The second was that he was a wooden puppet with a propensity for lying. He was not a good liar because every time he lied his nose would extend. The lie was exposed. It showed on his face. He fooled no one. Everyone was aware of his untruths.
The second story was of the Pied Piper. There was a town that had a great rat infestation and needed to have them removed. The Pied Piper vowed he was able to remove them as he played his pipe by charming them right out of town. When the townspeople refused to pay him he chose to treat their children just as he had the rats and they also followed him. By the way, the word “Pied” means red. That will be significant shortly.
So why the two stories? What is the purpose for writing an article on two fictional characters? Well, though they are fictional, there is a modern day living incorporation of them embodied in the person of former President Donald J. Trump. He is the most prolific liar American politics has ever known. The volume of his lies is beyond what anyone has ever known and although his nose does not grow his lies are apparent to all who hear him speak.
He is also the embodiment of the Pied Piper for in his red MAGA apparel while using his Twitter account Mr. Trump has led millions from a place of sense and security to corrupt election recounts in Arizona, Capitol insurrection in D.C., frenzied rallies of supporters dancing to the music applied to his grandest lies and the emptying of pockets of supporters actually paying him while he robbed them at the same time.
To the edge of the city the Pinnochiolian Pied Piper dressed in red is leading 70-plus percent of evangelicals and even more Republicans who know the lies yet choose to ignore them to a dark place of death and destruction. Seven months after losing an election by 7 million votes, five months after an insurrection he all but called for and five months after his leaving office, he remains the greatest threat to American Democracy.
What is it that wins him such a following and command of conservatives? The answer is simple. In the quest for control not only of Congress, Trump’s constituency has chosen to practice what former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway called “alternative facts.” Infused in prominent positions have been great conveyors parroting his misinformation such as Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and Mark Meadows, to name a few.
The louder the vocalization and retelling of the false narratives the more the Trump base becomes indoctrinated and immune to anything with the slightest element of truth. State governors such as Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, along with state legislatures all over the country, are shaping policy and government in accordance with Trump’s lies.
The truth of the Mueller investigation on obstruction is coming out. Cyrus Vance and Letitia James hold thousands of pages of evidence of probable fraud of all sorts that would convict him of corruption upon corruption. He is a wanted man in Georgia and Maryland. His self-made billionaire claim is fading fast. His trials are moving at breakneck speed and his hidden things are exposing themselves, yet Republicans hold him as their unchallenged choice as leader.
My head is dizzy and my mind is perplexed. Maybe this Trumpian acceptance is evidence of a preexisting condition in America called denial. After all there is denial that these were the safest elections ever, that Joe Biden is the legitimate U.S. president, that the voting rights bill pushed through states are inherently racist, that America is infected with racism throughout its systems of education, health care, economics, employment and social structures and that the historical narrative is fraught with deletions and distortions. To the edge of the city we proceed led by a demagogue.
His nose protrudes and yet even it is complimented and explained away. If we could just find a way to get this Pinnochiolian Pied Piper back to the page and out of the present our nation could begin to heal. Republicans, just like Geppetto, have given Trump life, and unless he is rightly and seriously dealt with he shall abuse American democracy and with the sanctioning of a multitudinous segment of our electorate will render us without credibility, trust nor moral integrity.
The lies continue. The rats have returned. The music is playing. We are not certain if those who have gone with him on the first-term journey shall ever return or recover. Shall we continue to dance or is it not time to undo the creatures we have made. May the cessation come soon before it becomes open and acceptable to manufacture more just like he is.
