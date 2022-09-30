I consider myself a student of pop culture, a student of psychology and perhaps a bit of a student of history. So, why this post?
First, to relay my condolences regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II to those for whom it would matter. Secondly, when things happen in the world we should take note of them and see how they relate to what we study.
Perhaps there are lessons to be learned. This is what psychologists and other scholars do. By doing so, we expand our knowledge.
Unfortunately and sadly, Queen Elizabeth II has died. Why is this important to psychology? First, because a human has passed away.
In a civil society, you should always make note of the passing of a life and stop, if only for a minute, to recognize it. Uncivilized societies do not value life. That is sociology.
Secondly, the countries of the United Stated and the United Kingdom are forever entwined. Some of the good that we are and some of the bad parts that we are, our legacies, are entwined and connected.
To be honest this is true for many countries around the world, as the British Empire spanned around the world. Many Americans are the descendants of non-conformist former citizens of the British Empire.
Our political systems were influenced by the relationship, as well as other parts of our legacy. Some of those parts are not so pretty, all of this is the study of history, psychology and psycho-social psychology (a place where history, psychology and sociology intersect).
Most importantly, we focus our study on people and how they function. From this situation, there are many different topics/questions we could examine.
What does grief look like when you lose a parent or a grandparent? How do you help little children deal with the loss of a grandparent? How do adult children deal with this type of grief? Can you die or mourn yourself to death after you lose the love of your life?
Queen Elizabeth recently lost her husband, whom she apparently loved deeply. Can you die of a broken heart? Many of us have lost so many people in the last few years.
Has how we grieve changed? If so, what caused the changes? What is the psychology behind those changes? Does culture dictate how you grieve?
All of this and more is psychology. What organizations, structures and behaviors do people employ as we attempt to deal with these questions.
I will end by restating that I want to extend condolences to those for whom this is real and relevant, as perhaps you are a member of the United Kingdom or the British Commonwealth. I also want to use this moment to help you recognize that we are all connected and we are all living organisms.
By trying to understand aspects of this situation, because in some way it relates to each of us, as we are all human and not yet alien, then we can better understand ourselves and others. If you can find the relevance in what you are studying then it will make it easier for you to learn about them.
