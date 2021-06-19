“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
— Dietrich Bonhoeffer
On this eve of Juneteeth 2021, 156 years after the clarion announcement that was a year and a half late reaching the south, the words of the German theologian ring loudly in my ears! What if those Union soldiers had said nothing? ... how much longer would it have taken for freedom from slavery to be realized? If those who fought for injustice pre-civil rights legislation had been silent about the treatment being waged on them, how long before a Montgomery Boycott and the numerous other acts of civil unrest and engagement would have led to a Selma, a March on Washington or even an “I have a dream” speech? Silence is the enemy of engagement, and those who continue to sit and watch, who in their little, small circles note the travesty of the times in which we live, but say nothing, and do nothing are as guilty as those who spew racial epitaphs, and who wave the flag of white supremacy. Those who have the voice and influence to make a difference who choose to sit in the wings and watch like a spectator with popcorn and beverage, or like Celie in the ‘‘Color Purple,’’ rocking back and forth waiting to see what color the wall will be, are contributors to the problem and are condoning the diabolical lies that permeate our political landscape, while those in legislature scheme and manipulate laws to turn the clock back on freedoms long fought and paid for while we remain too singly focused and distracted.
Silence in situations of injustice and political strategic misappropriation of power are the enemy of progress, no matter who chooses to display it, regardless of the partisan persuasion.
It is, as Bonhoeffer stated, evil ... and there will be recompense for it. We are seeing the fringes of what can occur right now, and if your rose-colored glasses are too thick to see, you undoubtably are part of the problem. The truth is we want things to be OK ... we are constantly in search for equilibrium because it is comfortable. But that is not reality. We are in a time when the deconstruction of who and what America is, remains its only hope to build a tolerable union, let alone a more perfect one. Far too many of us are so concerned (by design) with economics, that environment is not considered. Far too many are so concerned with material things that mindsets are twisted to disregard and ignore the marginalized, and far too many are so absorbed with me-ism and narcissism, that humanity has become transactional, and not relational.
America ... we are in a mess ... collectively and individually, and if you are silent ... you are culpable! It is not a new mess, but one that has been pushed down past the surface since the beginning of this experiment, but never fully dealt with. It is 407 years of justified disregard for the lives of others so that capitalism could reign supreme. It is 407 years of making excuses for bad behavior. It is 407 years of rationalizing mean and annihilating practices, and now the layers of unholy actions that have morphed into normalcy have surfaced in a culture whose inhabitants care so little for themselves at the core, that hurting others is the only way to feel powerful and useful. The “king-pinnacle” of this thinking, while no longer living at 1600 Black Lives Matter Blvd., is still infiltrating the hearts and minds of those who are grasping for straws as they hold on to the misnomer of an overturning lost election, and of glorified white supremacy, and as they determine that they will hold on to power by whatever means necessary ... including lying and maintaining mendacity so long and so often, that it becomes a declared truth in the small warped minds of those who care less for who American really is and more about the idealism of what America was.
This disease of silence is a greater pandemic than COVID-19, and the vaccine for it requires a reality check shot in the heart most are not willing to receive. This inoculation is a process that will take multiple visits to rehabilitation, and will mandate a revelation of historical inaccuracies, of personal introspection, of family dynamics, of educational reforms and correction and will require regularly scheduled visits to the truth, and it will be painful. But like any other treatment and cure ... the medicine is necessary for healing. The question is ... will the evil of silence be louder than the cries for justice. There is no neutral ground. As Ibram X Kendi writes in his watershed text “How to be an AntiRacist,” there is no such thing as a non-racist ... non-racist are racist.’’ There are only racists and antiracists.” I submit to you that non racists, no matter their race, are those who remain silent ... Antiracist are not silent ... Which one are you?
Happy Juneteenth! #truefreedomhasnotyetcome #beantiracist
