People assume that violence is a function of mental illness. This is not necessarily factual.
According to MentalHealth.gov, writers of the article Mental Health Myths and Facts, “Most people with mental illness are not violent and only 3-5% of violence can be attributed to them.“ The writers go on to state that often the mentally ill are the victims of violence.
This myth is not helped by the fact that in recent years and days the United States and the world has been witness to multiple mass killings. Way too many school children, and one is too many, have died at the hands of a lone shooter.
The conclusion by many experts is that such mass shootings are actually suicides. This is sadly probably true.
Writer Adam Lankford, in his 2018 article published in The Journal of Personality Assessment, compared the lone mass shooter to a suicide bomber. He concluded that the distinction between the mass shooter and the suicide bombers, who are associated with other countries, are not necessarily indistinguishable.
Both the lone mass shooter and the suicide bomber share some of the same factors:
“(a) suicidal motives and life indifference, (b) perceived victimization, and (c) desires for attention or fame.”
Both types of violent acts are horrific, even more so when little children are involved. As horrible as these acts are, and coupled with the fact that many people die at once from such acts, people think that most violence in society is the result of mass shootings and suicide bombings.
The reality is the majority of victims of violence in the United States are often hidden and seemingly obscure. They are the victims of domestic abuse, childhood abuse, homicides, robbery, assaults and suicides.
As we attempt to create a society where little children can safely go to school, people in relationships do not fear being victimized by their partners, kids are safe in their family, people can go about their business safely shopping, we have to examine all the components that contribute to the creation of a violent society.
The beginning of this process starts with understanding the fact that not all pathological violence is the result of mental illness. Some people are just mean. I make the distinction between pathological and non-pathological violence, because in a life or death situation, violence and fighting to save your own life, may be needed. Mental illness is often given as the cause of such pathological violence.
What is mental illness? Mental illness is defined as disturbances in a person’s ability to function and move through one's everyday life. It is psychological, emotional, psychophysical disturbances that cause impairing distress.
It is true that mental illness does not often create violence. However, is it true that violence creates mental illness?
Just because a person is a victim of violence does not mean that person will grow up to victimize others. However, it is true that many victimizers were victims or witnesses to violence themselves.
The main question to be answered is why are people violent? Why is American Society violent? Research indicates that there are many factors that cause violence.
It could be something as seemingly harmless as the environment. The environment itself may play a role in contributing factors that cause pathological violence.
Researchers Carpenter and Nevin, in their 1999 article “Environmental Causes of Violence,” found evidence supporting environmental causes such as exposure to lead paint and other environmental contamination. Why? Because exposure to such toxins can lower intelligence and the ability to make good decisions.
Researchers such as Spironelli, Segre, Stegagno and Angrilli in their 2013 article found a correlation between lower intelligence levels and violence. Other Social factors may play a role: poverty, exposure to violence (directly or indirectly via media), destroyed family structures, perpetuation of dysfunctional behaviors via the prison pipeline, inadequate schooling and lack of hope all can be contributing factors.
Sometimes the behaviors people employ that allow them to survive not so optimal circumstances are antithesis to civil society. The behavior that served in one situation may cause harm in another.
Perhaps violence was chosen because it was how it has always been or perhaps no alternative behaviors were known. Behaviors that allow you to survive in a dysfunctional situation, whether you created the situation or not, do not always transfer to other less than dysfunctional situations.
Such behaviors can be harmful to oneself or others. Such behaviors may be labeled as violent, dysfunctional or mentally disordered, even though they may have been the very behaviors that allowed the person to survive.
So to address violence in a society it must be addressed from multiple levels, if the problem of pathological violence is to be solved. Poverty, environmental factors that impact intelligence, the perpetuation of behaviors via the prison pipeline which also aids in the destruction of families, the introduction and desensitization of violence via the media, the ill effects of violence, racism and discrimination that puts obstacles to functionality in the pathway of some because of who they are, the devaluation of some lives over others which allows for lives to be taken easily, the ease of access to the tools of “WAR” that allow for not just injuring another, but the physical disintegration and destruction the body and mental illness particularly suicide all have to be addressed. Violence perpetuates violence.
It spreads itself like a virus. Like a virus it can be mitigated. And like viruses, it can be cured and prevented, if we choose to. Remember Polio was a virus. At its peak, it killed about half a million people each year.
It will take all hands and a multifaceted approach, but with effort it can be done, if we choose to address it.
