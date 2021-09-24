“A child is born with a heart of gold, the way of the world makes his heart grow cold.” — Earth Wind and Fire
For the last 18 months America and the world has been in a war with a virus that has taken the lives of more people than persons have died in combat since the Revolutionary War. The sheer magnitude of the deaths would be enough pain to negotiate, but compounding the virus is the ongoing pandemic of hate, cancel culture, racism and sexism that inflicts the state of Texas in monumental proportions.
The political landscape is nothing short of a circus, and the people have been relegated to commodities whose needs only matter when the bottom line meets the liking of those who commandeer control, not because its necessary, but because it is a power play.
The seed of the mendacity that has taken root and bloomed in America has now as a casualty of this civil war of the heart, the minds and souls of the children, who each day are forced to offer themselves as pawns in a nasty chess game that puts their lives in jeopardy, with no recourse. The words of Jesus come to mind when I think of the arrogance and manipulation at work in the legislatures of states and in the backroom evilness that plaques the Senate.
He said, "Suffer the little children to come unto me and forbid them not ... for such is the kingdom of heaven." While those who are civil liberties oriented may take offence or exception to the use of scripture, those who are causing this travesty in most cases, are bible belt, bible touting, evangelical Christians, at least by profession, who have continuously used the very bible I quote, as a tool of gaslighting to galvanize the ranks.
Since the days of slavery, the misrepresentation of the bible has been used as a control mechanism to silence those who would push back against the status quo. This same bible includes the teachings of the one who taught that those who were great would be servants, and would care for the least of these.
The children of America are the least of these, and in this moral battle America is fighting, they are victims of a war they didn’t start, they don’t support and that they will suffer the greatest losses.
They are not the progenitors of these conflicts that are being waged with the children as the hostages. The children are talked about, fought about, but seldom does anyone consider how they feel.
Do most want to be at school? Yes. But do they care about this fight over masks? No. They have learned to follow directions ... its mastered in preschool, so if mask wearing gets them to see their friends, so be it.
It is not until adults as leading questions, or are so irate that the children feel they must defend the honor of the caregiver and consequently become defenders of a conflict they don’t understand. This is unfair and carries with it trauma and abuse.
They also face the trauma of fears extending from not wanting to bring the virus home to other siblings and elderly relatives. Imagine the pain and hurt of bringing home COVID to a grandparent, or an ill younger brother or sister.
What child is equipped to deal with the devastation of feeling like a murderer just because you went to school ... and who is prepared to address the escalating need for mental health professionals for those who will find it hard to even articulate their trauma?
I suspect that very few of the persons that are fighting over a mask mandate consider the residual effects of their fight ... or who will be the most hurt by the quibbling over inconvenience. Let's be pro-life about that. Why fight to force children into a world where little care is given for their quality of life once they arrive?
The children are suffering, not as Jesus meant, by attending to their needs even if it is difficult, but they are filled with fear and anxiety as they get mixed messages about vaccinations, as well as a deluge of disinformation from parents on both sides of the divide in this country choosing to be unvaccinated, then subsequently getting ill.
Far too many are dying, leaving their children parentless. So, I ask those who will listen, when will we care more for those who are unable to fin for themselves, than we care about economics and being in power? When will the needs of the little ones be more essential than the whines of those who feel their “rights” are disrespected by a five-inch piece of cloth that can save lives?
When will the vilification of those who require masks as a safety measure not be in jeopardy of lawsuits from ultra-right-wing legislations who only care how they look to the party insiders, and the brain washed base? When will those who don’t believe science take responsibility for their choice, and not flood the hospital seeking to be saved from the very science they deny while other are denied care?
As we ponder these questions ... the children are daily at risk, and in dire need of mental health care because they are anxious, confused and afraid. The fallout from this blatant disregard of their psyches and their souls will be on the heads of those who ignore their needs for selfish gain.
Suffer the children please ... consider their holistic needs ... because they will ultimately be the beneficiaries of the mismanagement of these multiple pandemics. The shaping and protection of their tender impressionable lives, minds and spirits are in our hands. “Won’t you hear me now?”
