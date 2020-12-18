Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines gratitude as "the state of being grateful, Thankfulness.” The dictionary lists five synonyms for the word: appreciation, appreciativeness, gratefulness, thankfulness and simply thanks.
It might be said that the year 2020 may have challenged some people’s ability to practice gratitude. Yes, I said practice, as the decision to be grateful is a practice. Practice is defined as "to carry out or perform in order to get better at doing." It could be argued that it is a natural tendency, which may be true for all God’s creatures.
We have all seen videos of animals showing what looks like gratitude. On the internet there are countless stories, like the one about the human rescuer who is greeted with a gentle graceful hug whenever he encounters the swan he saved from certain demise or the kangaroo who gratefully hugs its rescuers who saved it from thirst and starvation.
It can also be argued that gratitude must be nurtured so that the tendency to express it or recognize it when needed becomes automatic. Parents teach their children to say please and thank you. This is the beginning of this process.
There are psychological studies by researchers such as Robert Emmons that provide evidence that the practice of gratitude results in greater feelings of happiness and less depression. Being grateful seems to be good for the heart and the soul. It also appears to be good for a person’s overall psychological mental state.
According to researchers Joshua Brown and Joel Wong in their study showed that college students seeking help for depression and anxiety exhibited significant relief in their depression and anxiety levels after they were instructed to write a letter of gratitude to another person once a week for three weeks. The relief lasted for months.
Now, some people may say what in this year of the great pandemic, what do we have to be grateful for? Many people have died. Many have lost their jobs, their home, their dignity, their life plan, their trust in our leaders to help us, hope.
It may be hard to find, but you have to try and find a tiny bit of it. I pray you have not lost your mustard seed amount of faith and tiny dab of hope.
For Christians it is said that all you need is a tiny little faith to hold on to, a mustard seed worth. For the sake of good mental health, one must find a reason to be grateful.
For those of us that are religious, it might be just that I am grateful I have a belief in a God that brings me comfort. Gratitude does not have to be big or in regards to something life altering. I am grateful for drive up store services, Target, Sam’s, Brookshire Brothers and Walmart. Pandemic or not, I may never go into Walmart again.
I am grateful for my job. I am grateful for my students and the opportunity to work with them. I am grateful for my cousin, who survived COVID-19. I am grateful for the vaccine. I am grateful for the scientists with the brains to figure it all out.
I am grateful for the health care workers who risked their lives; nurses, doctors, aides, house keepers and more — thank you for your service to the community. I appreciate it. I am grateful.
May I recommend you write your own letter. Write your own pandemic story. Write a letter to your future self, outlining what you are grateful for, listing your blessings. Save it for your future children and grandchildren. It will become a historical document.
Take a moment to practice gratitude to others and save a little for yourself, after all ’tis the season to be grateful.
