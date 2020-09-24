The year 2020 has been a wild journey, not just for me, but for the whole planet. This string of catastrophic events has taken a major toll mentally and physically.

As a student, my everyday personal life has been affected, especially when discussing the topic of school. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, my peers and I have been asked to stay at home over the course of a few months.

Now, I know that may sound amazing. However, we find it to be the complete opposite. With little to no contact with the outside world, there is almost a sense of incarceration, not to mention we have no real access to our friends. As I reminisce, I can vividly remember my friends and me complaining about our long school schedule, that is no more. I, nor, my friends will ever complain about school again.