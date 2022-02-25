Here is a truth
It is a basic fact
Black ain’t black
Just because it’s black
Black is not only born
Black is also made
In a special form
Much deeper than a shade
Black in spirit
Black in soul
Black pretty near white
Black Black as coal
Black is black deep inside
Visible and expressive
That Black you cannot hide
And if you can let me say
You probably should step back
If you are shame to own the name
Your Black ain’t Black cause it’s Black
Black ain’t black cause the shoot
Real black is black with more than root
Black that is black is black in the dirt
It is black in it’s nurture it is black in earth
Black that is black is does not stand still
In a pre carved out space but imposes it’s will
It refuses seat in the shadows 10 rows back
If it does it ain’t a black that’s really black
If you cannot own the need to fight
For not only civil but human rights
If you cannot see the need to sacrifice
To build future generations a better life
If you cannot see life and take a stand
Not as neutral or generic then understand
You have lost your place and are off track
Your Black ain’t black just because it’s black
If you define your success by some success
If you feel you move away from us is blessed
You are so much better in gated community
You do not identify with where you used to be
That might be your stance but it is whack
When you try to prove your Black is black
A girl with a tone speaking in a black tone
Words and ideas publicly that we do not own
Is good in some circles but to us a mere act
It is undercover some kinda other type of black
From a bench oh the stench rising from a robe
Is not that of true black as many may suppose
It causes us confusion and a need to step back
For deep black here ain’t black cause he’s black
Pu it in a seat and up front so he may represent
A color of a people from whom he is not sent
Speaking only policy that takes us on back
This is systemic white mindset kinda black
But let let reiterate this is not just about color
Real black is a true black unlike any other
America recognizes it well and confession
Will say that with it there is a great obsession
To keep black that is real black in check
Suppress votes, equality, keep knees on necks
Black ain’t black just because it is black
If being so in voice you think is a setback
It ain’t a real kinda black If it only knows how
To comply without objection, dance and bow
Black ain’t black just because it is black
If it is silent and complicit under attack
Satisfied and content living in lack
Relegated to poverty on this side of the tracks
Real black us black because it does look
And sees itself outside these wanton books
It narrates to its own their regality and glory
Black that is real black speaks its own story
NOT...
Treat real black as tainted and at best mystery
Vagabond taggers along not sharing history
Carrying white lies forward not looking back
Miseducation about a black not really black
We have a story and stance that we alone own
A truth, dignity and history that is done
When we stand in our place up front not back
Being our dignified black that is truly black
Copyright 2022 Vernon D. Lloyd
