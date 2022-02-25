Here is a truth

It is a basic fact

Black ain’t black

Just because it’s black

Black is not only born

Black is also made

In a special form

Much deeper than a shade

Black in spirit

Black in soul

Black pretty near white

Black Black as coal

Black is black deep inside

Visible and expressive

That Black you cannot hide

And if you can let me say

You probably should step back

If you are shame to own the name

Your Black ain’t Black cause it’s Black

Black ain’t black cause the shoot

Real black is black with more than root

Black that is black is black in the dirt

It is black in it’s nurture it is black in earth

Black that is black is does not stand still

In a pre carved out space but imposes it’s will

It refuses seat in the shadows 10 rows back

If it does it ain’t a black that’s really black

If you cannot own the need to fight

For not only civil but human rights

If you cannot see the need to sacrifice

To build future generations a better life

If you cannot see life and take a stand

Not as neutral or generic then understand

You have lost your place and are off track

Your Black ain’t black just because it’s black

If you define your success by some success

If you feel you move away from us is blessed

You are so much better in gated community

You do not identify with where you used to be

That might be your stance but it is whack

When you try to prove your Black is black

A girl with a tone speaking in a black tone

Words and ideas publicly that we do not own

Is good in some circles but to us a mere act

It is undercover some kinda other type of black

From a bench oh the stench rising from a robe

Is not that of true black as many may suppose

It causes us confusion and a need to step back

For deep black here ain’t black cause he’s black

Pu it in a seat and up front so he may represent

A color of a people from whom he is not sent

Speaking only policy that takes us on back

This is systemic white mindset kinda black

But let let reiterate this is not just about color

Real black is a true black unlike any other

America recognizes it well and confession

Will say that with it there is a great obsession

To keep black that is real black in check

Suppress votes, equality, keep knees on necks

Black ain’t black just because it is black

If being so in voice you think is a setback

It ain’t a real kinda black If it only knows how

To comply without objection, dance and bow

Black ain’t black just because it is black

If it is silent and complicit under attack

Satisfied and content living in lack

Relegated to poverty on this side of the tracks

Real black us black because it does look

And sees itself outside these wanton books

It narrates to its own their regality and glory

Black that is real black speaks its own story

NOT...

Treat real black as tainted and at best mystery

Vagabond taggers along not sharing history

Carrying white lies forward not looking back

Miseducation about a black not really black

We have a story and stance that we alone own

A truth, dignity and history that is done

When we stand in our place up front not back

Being our dignified black that is truly black

Copyright 2022 Vernon D. Lloyd