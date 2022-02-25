The 8th Chapter of John in the Bible, records these words of Jesus: “you shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” In this the self-proclaimed “land of the free and the home of the brave”, there is a disconnect between the freedom we fight for, and freedom that’s rejected. Freedom for America is steeped in 1776 Revolutionary War purpose, but the term has also been used to justify and characterize every military and recently, every domestic conflict experienced. Freedom of choice, freedom to bear arms, freedom to wreak havoc on the government and call it protest, freedom to do any number of things, is embraced, using the Constitution as the buffer against any push back within the legislative ranks. Freedom to start and perpetrate conspiracy theories is fine, but freedom to speak truth is vilified. While freedom to be and do is paramount for he actions of those who seek to preserve rights when convenient, freedom to tell the truth, is being incarcerated by up to 37 states who want truth to be pureed and presented as a muted, discolored misrepresentation because the truth is uncomfortable.
It is the end of Black/African American History month 2022, and if many have it their way, it may be one of our last times to collectively as a country, honor the accomplishments of those who don’t make the approved history books. It is an opportunity to remind those who are the descendants of slaves in this country of the perseverance, tenacity and creativity of their ancestors, and to celebrate as a country those contributions that have made life better for us all. Black History Month and the very mention of these multiple accomplishments are in jeopardy because of misconception, misnomers and misinformation about a legal concept called Critical Race Theory. This theory is not pedestrian, nor has it been taught in the public elementary and secondary schools, contrary to conspiracy theorists. Racism, however, is alive and strengthening in America, so the concept of being anti-racist has been read about, heard about and misjudged. The idea that anti-racism is racism against white people is misinformation. To the contrary, antiracism as a concept recognizes that racial inequity and exclusion hurt all Americans, whatever our race or color. In the famous Brown decision, the Supreme Court emphasized that education is the ‘‘very foundation of good citizenship’’, so to deny the history and its truth is educational malpractice and reflects the maleficent nature of the legislators, and those who remain segregationist supremist in their hearts, and who seek to “whitewash” truth.
Yet for those who want America to never face its truth, to never feel contrition because it doesn’t feel warm and fuzzy, do not consider, nor seemingly care about the depth of pain, and generational harm these unfaced and acknowledged sins of America have caused those who are oppressed by them. There is not a movement to make white children feel bad about themselves, but to teach them the truth, so that this country can stop sweeping the dirt under the “tragic episode in American history” rug, face itself and heal. The historical mistreatment of indigenous persons, the Japanese, and the deep-seeded multigeneration scourge that chattel slavery was and its residual effects, must be fully acknowledged in order for forgiveness and healing to occur. The Divided States of America will continue to be the underlined reality of this country if no repentance or restitution of wrongs remains the posture of the status quo.
By failing to acknowledge the truth of the history of America, more harm than good will be the outcome. Integrity and character for American children and citizens should not be on the moral turpitude chopping block because of the discomfort associated with the truth of the auction block. To deny this truth is to deny the lives of almost 13 million slaves who are the ancestors of over 40 million Americans. What makes the pain of truth of history more important than the affirming truth of heritage? Heritage, in this country is intentionally obliterated to meet the appearance needs of those who are fighting to retain some semblance of power. The bondage of heart and mind power requires needs to dismantle the uncomfortable history of truth because to know truth ... is to be free, and freedom of the mind, as Fredrick Douglass taught, cannot be tamed.
As more states impose restrictions on words and concept, and as censorship of books that helped to inform minds and shape hearts differently are banned as a power play, it will be the responsibility of those in each community, who understand what is at stake, to become the catalyst for continuing to teach the truth. Yes church, and Black Church particularly, that means you! Reclaiming our history of being the bastion of hope includes telling the truth about race in America remembering that racism, too, is sin!
The ugly history of America and those persons used and abused in its rise to power, quickly, on the world’s stage is well documented. But this written and conveyed truth is being diluted, reduced and eliminated to save the self esteem of children who are not descendants of those effected by the “pain” of oppression in this country. They are being “saved” seeing their ancestors in the light of truth, so that they can ignore and never right the wrongs.
For over 400 years, as settlers, as colonies, and then as America, deception has been the order of the day. Why is truth such a place of fear? To face truth requires real courage, the capacity to see it, reckon with it, repent from it, and provide restitution for conciliation. Those steps are painful, but rehab always hurts before strength comes. If America is to truly be a country that exudes true strength, that strength will come in its unity, not division, in its recognition of the value of all, and the freedoms that are the rights of each citizen. Instead of running from the truth, or forcing its erasure, facing it and doing the hard work of healing is the true mark of the courageous. Truth is imperative for those whose ancestors caused the pain, and those who experienced it. This is our truth America, and it’s not Black history, White history, Native history, Asian history, or Latinx history ... it’s American History, the good, the bad and the ugly.
Its not CRT, Its History!
