Since March and the official understanding of the scope of this lingering global pandemic, best known as COVID-19, there has been a debate on the public use of masks. Like a familiar Shakespearean quote, the overlooming debate for many has been ... to mask or not to mask? ... that is the question!
Yet far beyond the inquiry of its needfulness is what mask-wearing, or the rebellion of it, has unmasked about persons both individually and collectively. The impact of COVID-19 has effected and affected many of us in ways that reveal more about who we are, who we trust, and some deep-seated character and heart issues, that until this time may have been hidden to those who thought they knew us well. The mask mandate, in particular, has unmasked a multiplicity of concerns in the American cultural landscape, in ways personal, political and pervasively systemic.
Masks, though protective, present a problem for many because of their restrictive inconvenience. They are uncomfortable and they often make it hard to breathe. All of these things are true, but we are not strangers to discomfort and inconvenience. Shoes and shirt ordinances, seatbelt requirements and the TSA scrutiny at the airports as a result of 9/11 are restrictive and often inconvenient protocols we have come to expect and accept as part of our culture.
Yet when the prospect of having to cover our nose and mouth to keep down the spread of a deadly virus is mandated, there is a mass cry of rights being disrespected and violated. It is often not until the virus visits someone’s home, family or circle of friends that the prospect of mask-wearing seems at all a plausible routine.
The mask mandate has unmasked personal bias that has exasperated the privileged and triggered the rebellion of the “anti-everything” people. The lack of empathy that has been revealed is alarming and disheartening. There was a time when the care of others was a primary concern of many Americans, but more and more the climate of narcissistic inward focus has infiltrated the fabric of life and is like the quintessential boll weevil has nibbled consistently until it renders the cloth ruined.
The very heart of certain segments of America has been exposed for its hardening and self-centered nature by a simple five-inch piece of cloth connected at the ears. While there are some who are adversely affected medically by the masks, the mass majority of us, if used for their purpose, are merely inconvenienced ... the goal is to stay in as much as possible so you don’t need to wear it!
The balking and temper tantrum antics associated with refusal, are childlike and ridiculous. The life you save may be your own, or that of your family. Don’t let a mask unmask your unconcern for other’s lives.
Not only has the masking of America unmasked personal issues, but masking has become representative of political affiliation. For many, the wearing or not wearing of masks is the new pledge of allegiance to the political party with whom one affiliates. There is an assumption based on politics that the more right-leaning one is, the less one wears a mask ... the more left ... the more wearing masks is encouraged.
The divided state of American politics was already polarized enough but the choices of the current administration set up yet another means of stirring in and strengthening the climate of us vs them when leadership refused to wear masks, or to establish a national mandate giving many the unspoken OK to disregard local government protocols and to be adversarial to businesses and persons working for those businesses who required a mask for service.
The politics of masking unmasked the core hatred that many feel for those in the opposing party, and a disregard for the lives of those who do not support the “ruling” party. It was not until political officials, and those close to the status quo, began to contract the virus that leadership even suggested (though still not mandated) that wearing masks could be important.
The disparity of protocol practices for the national conventions of both parties showed clearly the lines of demarcation ... it's as if one party is concerned about humanity, while the other is resolved to the philosophy of survival of the fittest, and is unwilling to acknowledge even when their actions or lack thereof have caused the death of those with great visibility in the party.
The contraction of the virus at a rally by Herman Cain and his subsequent death, with no mention of him at the convention, is a blaring example of the lack of concern for even the staunchest of supporters.
The political divide over masks continues, even as persons continue to attend large political gatherings, without social distancing, and as more persons in the administration test positive. The unmasking of political roulette with the lives of persons in this country reveals a money over lives mantra, spewed by politicians including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and is obviously entrenched in the minds and hearts of those who choose party over country. Party affiliation must never determine your care for others ... vote for whom you choose but preserving the sanctity of life is not a ballot box issue but a matter of the heart!
The unmasking is personal, political, but also pervasively systemic. The COVID-19 virus has disproportionately effected persons of color (POC), and the lack of initiatives focused on the health care of individuals in this demographic speaks to a systemic disregard for the lives of those who are Black and brown in America. Yes, it is racist, but it is greater than that ... it is dismissive ... it is inhumane ... and it is evil.
To intentionally not wear masks in public and to be combative about it sends a message to those who are hardest hit, that your life matters less than mine. Inconvenience should never be more important than human life, yet the struggle over masks has unmasked just that. There are those who would put my life in jeopardy because it’s a bother to care, an irritation to have concern, or frustrating to consider someone else’s welfare.
Yet, the irony is that many of those who are debating, rebelling and being downright obstinate, are affiliated with a religious tradition that worships the one who said love your neighbor as yourself. The systemic problems in America have come to a place of reckoning ... and masks have helped to unmask them.
There are many who look for and construct ways and excuses to vilify those who stand up for centuries of invisibility, diluting the importance of that cry against institutions and bureaucratic strongholds that muted their voices, reduced their significance and ended their lives. When those same institution mindsets work collectively to begrudge with anger the wearing of a mask to mitigate the spread of a disease that is killing those who are standing up for injustice, what that action unmasks is not only a disregard for life, but an intentional assistance in the demise of those who clearly do not matter.
Masks serve a purpose for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus … the unmasked heart of many in this country reveals that the greater virus is not airborne, but a viral infection of the heart and soul ... and there has never been a vaccine for that ... that virus is a choice!
