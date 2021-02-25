Why should black people do DNA tests? In a nutshell for the truth.
We have been lied to for so long by society and family. We can find out about diseases and uncover family secrets that were buried. There may be other stories out there. Maybe the family can't uncover the story, but our DNA has a story.
Everyone thinks he or she is Native American and then you find out there are not that many of us who even have the bloodline to claim Native American Ancestry. I feel that even after testing, DNA tests get discredited because some people can't and won't handle the truth very well. In all honesty, it is basically better than a test you take in a court, if you know what I mean, in my opinion
There are so many groups on Facebook that can help cope with the discoveries you find. When I started my search it was all for fun. I wanted to know my ethnicity. I was shocked to find out there was no French DNA. Dang, my grandfather, on my dad's side, was from Louisiana — well maybe it was his grandfather.
I was fine with my results until someone reached out to me with a million and two questions about my family. She was given up for adoption and was simply looking for her family. I, with full confidence, decided to help her. I mean I knew who my family was, so I thought.
So I bought a few more tests and I was ready to give her all the help I could. I mean, helping her would help me. My mom tested and yes, this lady was related to my mom and not my dad, like I had originally thought. So I had solved her search. Not to go into details — my new cousin found her family.
Apparently somewhere down the line I am a Calhoun. Now, I ask her so many things about health and we compare notes all the time on health and disease. We are so much alike and we didn't even grow up together. I am so glad to have met her.
So many people are always talking about staying woke. Well a DNA test will wake you up and make you think. It can hurt or heal you. It can make you ask questions and solve mysteries. The more of us who test then the more we may be able to pinpoint our lineage more accurately. I do feel that because we were not counted originally, it is harder to find us in the census, or maybe it's just my family.
I have come across people who don't want to be contacted. You can't let that discourage you. Besides, you don't have to answer or contact anybody. When you take the test, there is even an option you can select to not be contacted. There is a piece of me that wishes I had chosen that option.
Yes, I found family and then some. I have uncovered some ugly truths, as well. I won't go into details. I have found flamboyant cousins who don't want to be cousins. I am still strong enough to continue this process. I am a firm believer that good things come from DNA testing.
