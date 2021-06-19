Are you a caveman or a cavewoman? Have you been living in a cave for the last 16 months? It is a legitimate question. If you have been working from home or practicing strict social distancing, then you might be a sufferer of “Cave Syndrome.” What is it? It is the fear and anxiety associated with re-entering the world (society) after being forced to withdraw because of a crisis, such as a pandemic. Starting in 2020 and spanning into the year 2021, the world was forced to withdraw and social distance while scientists worked to create a vaccine needed to stop the massive deaths caused by the coronavirus. The world became scarier than it had been in our modern era. Over time staying at home felt safer, more comfortable, snug, warm and normalized. Some people became slightly addicted to it. In order to save lives, both our own and others, we had to withdraw. Driving up to the local all-things big box shopping department stores, like Target and Walmart, become the norm. All you had to do was to submit an order, mostly via an app, drive up and pop the trunk. Because of curbside service, there are those who will never go back inside of a big box department store again. It is convenient, easy, less scary and anxiety provoking. There was nothing you could not get curbside; food, meds, tools, toilet paper. Let’s not talk about toilet paper, that’s a whole article unto itself.
So what’s wrong with wanting to stay home and not venture into the world? Umm, the world does not exist in your house! Your employer may not pay you, if you don’t go into the office. Grandparents need to hug their grandbabies. Grandbabies need hugs from their grandparents. Part of learning how to maneuver through the world, without getting your spirit crushed, is passed from parents to their kids and then on to their grandkids. Sadly some people lost parents and grandparents because of the coronavirus. A big socialization component has been lost. Socialization occurs as you interact with other people. Virtual graduations, funerals and other services like church gifts. This is especially true for those who find it difficult to physically enter into those spaces. However, it is not everything and it may not be enough. There is a gift that comes from gathering with like-minded people and people with a common purpose, a spiritual gift. When we can gather safely, we can wrap our arms around those who are grieving. There are lots of people grieving. We have lost many. We can raise our voices in a common roar in adulation at weddings and graduation in celebration. We can spill the tea with a friend at your local coffee shop; Java Jacks, The Standpipe, Starbucks or Buck’s Cup of Joe? We can escape the doldrums of life by going to see Lufkin’s own legendary blues guitarist Carvin Jones at The Pines Theater in the fall. We can have full belly laughs watching the Blue Man Group, sponsored by Angelina Arts Alliance. Or we could admire the talents of East Texas’ local artists at Art in The Park. Both events also will occur in the fall.
Afraid to venture out? Here are some suggestions that can help you. According to researchers cited in a Scientific American article written by Melba Newsom, assess your level of anxiety. If it is mild try practicing some form of anxiety reduction. Yoga, meditation, exercise and prayer have all been used to help reduce anxiety. If the anxiety is severe, or simply greater than mild, do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. Keep your resources close at hand; like the Crisis Text line. Text “Help” or “Home”to the number 741741 or visit them online at crisistextline.org, if you find yourself in a crisis. In the end, you may still be afraid, that’s OK. Just do it anyway. When the world is better and you feel safe to do so; pray, be patient with yourself, get vaccinated and venture out. Leave the cave, find a bench and go spill the tea with your bestie.
