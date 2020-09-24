The American Psychological Association is collecting articles and words of wisdom about topics that are affecting people during this unusual time in history known as the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
During this pandemic, people are facing the horror of saying goodbye to their loved one from afar, either because they are living in a nursing facility and/or not allowed to have visitors. This is done to protect the vulnerable residents from coming in contact with the virus.
Because of the potential of contracting the virus, loved ones have literally had to drive their family member sick, or pregnant about to give birth, to hospital doors, leave them and drive away. How difficult that must be. During a time when you need your family the most they are not allowed to be with you, for their safety and your safety.
Because of the virus, businesses have had to shutter and close. People have been furloughed, or hours cut. The mental anguish that comes from not being able to pay your bills or feed your family, especially your kids has to be excruciating.
Some people are blessed in that they have been able to maintain themselves, but others are not so blessed. I am not a bar owner or one who goes to bars, but I feel for the people who own bars. Their businesses have been closed and they have received no help from the government, unlike other industries.
Being shut up in our houses trying to stay safe has caused an increase in mental health issues for adults and people of all ages. Children not being able to resume their normal life of going to nonvirtual school has been mentally detrimental to some of them. Some will fall behind academically. The fear is that they may never get caught up. They can’t see their grandparents.
Parents having to make the decision to keep their kids at home or send them into the school to risk catching the virus has to be difficult. I cannot imagine having to make such a decision. Teachers are having to weigh their options — go in and risk getting sick, or refuse and risk losing your job or resigning from the job you love.
Then there is the grief. The constant interludes of grief as people you know and people you don’t know die. Some will die from the virus and some will die because people die of all sorts of reasons: illness, accidents, broken and lonely hearts.
On this day, there have been 199,766 people in the U.S. who have died after they contracted COVID-19. For every person who died there is a family, a paramour, a group of friends or co-workers mourning the loss of someone they loved. I pray God sends comfort, my condolences.
The question is how do we survive mentally, psychologically? According to the American Psychological Association, know your resources. Some of us have insurance that will provide access to mental health services. Find out what they are and do not be afraid to use them. If you do not have insurance check out the local health care clinics in your area. Check with your primary health care doctor. They are aware of resources you may be able to access. Go online and check potential resources and sites. Professional websites like the American Academy of Pediatrics, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, National Alliance on Mental Illness and others will provide tips and advice on how to endure.
There are textlines like the Crisis Text Line Organization, crisistextline.org, that can provide a listening ear or text response. Just text the word “Help” or “Home” to #741741. Locally in Lufkin there is the Burke Center, myburke.org. If you are afraid to leave your home, some psychologists will do virtual visits. BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) is an organization that provides a directory of Black psychologists you may contact if you want to check out the possibility of obtaining a Black virtual therapist.
At the very least, practice self care. Eat well. Sleep well. Stay mentally active. Reach out and stay in touch with your friends and family, even if it is virtually. Make sure to call your family members who may not be so technologically savvy. Send letters or write letters, just reach out. Learn something new. Practice your faith, If you have a belief system. To quote the kids on ‘‘High School Musical,’’ ‘‘We’re all in this together.’’
