“Milestones suck, especially in a pandemic. It can be argued time and time again that they help keep people on track in life. I don’t really think that’s all it does.
Milestones seem to be set up societally. They form a list of “shoulds” for people to gauge how well they’re doing in life. If they don’t reach those shoulds in the agreed upon amount of time, they feel they’ve fallen behind.
In a pandemic, this feeling can be even more pressing. There’ve been hang ups none of us could have ever imagined. Those who flourished by being social were made to isolate; students couldn’t walk across the stage for graduation; many, many people have lost their jobs, and those trying to cope with mental illnesses have had their mental state deteriorate. A lot of people aren’t sure what they’re going to do next, let alone how they’re going to reach another milestone. Because of this, a load of helplessness and despondence has weighed down a lot of people, and has subdued their motivation. I know it’s done that to me.
Even though the pandemic is slowly coming to a close, it doesn’t mean the effects of it are. People have to basically restart their lives and replace their original milestones with new ones. But, restarting a life is a long, gradual process, and feeling helpless the whole time because of not being able to pick up the pieces “fast enough” will make the process feel like it’s never progressing. Like, ever.
That’s why it’s important to redefine what milestones are now. Life was already too unpredictable to know what milestones could reasonably be reached, and there’s even more uncertainty now. And that’s OK, and always will be OK.
If you’re pushing forward from moment to moment, that’s a milestone. It’s not always easy to do that. If you’re utilizing as many resources as you can to stay afloat while out of a job, that’s a milestone. If you’re taking care of your family, even while not knowing if you’ll be able to keep all the bills paid or everyone fed, you’re already doing all you can.
Hardships being taken head on are what milestones are now. A lot is difficult right now, so, if you’re already surviving all of this, you’re more than able to reach all the milestones of your dreams. Think about the fact that you’re still present, reading this right now. You’ve made it here, even if you haven’t left bed. You’re here to continue fighting for normalcy after your world’s been turned around. I’d like to think that’s already one of the biggest milestones you can reach.
If nothing else, you get to say, “I survived the weird dystopian world of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Now, that sounds super cool.”
