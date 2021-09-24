Larenthia Ferrell, who has lived in Lufkin all of her life, has released her first single, “He’s Got Something for You.” Ferrell will be performing the song at Harvest Family Worship Center in her debut concert at 7:30 tonight.
Kingdom Harvest Worship Center premiered the debut concert of the vocal gifts of Larenthia Ferrell on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and with it proved that dreams can and do come true.
A melodic voice with her own authentic style, she sang to an energetic and spirit-filled audience. Her songs resonated with the audience as she sang “Follow” a cover of Kierra Sheard Kelly, a duet with Minister Jeremy Jackson. Words from those who love her and who are her supporters added to the love in the sanctuary.
She also debuted her newly released single “He’s Got Something For You,” a beautiful song with a message of hope. Those who have known her and her gifts were in attendance from various places beyond Lufkin, including Dallas and Houston.
A native of Lufkin, music has always been important to and in her life. From her first church solo, "Jesus Loves Me" at 5 years old to “He’s Got Something For You," she confirms her faith and her belief in the promise of more in store.
When asked why she penned this song in the midst of the pandemic she replied, “my music is for the non-believer that will grab a hold of faith through my music and start believing, dreaming and pursuing again. I want to encourage anyone that feels that life is over, nothing will get better, and feeling hopeless.”
She hopes that all will listen to "He’s Got Something For You" and know that God has a plan for all and to realize “you can’t sit around and wait but get to moving.”
She has shared the stage with many artists including Kathy Taylor, Karen Clark-Sheard and Kim Burrell. Her desire is to write the music in her soul and to share her life experiences while inspiring and encouraging people through her music to never give up. Go now to every music platform and purchase the single. You will be blessed.
