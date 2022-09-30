The flying buttress. The cloister. The nave. The height of the ceilings of the church, shaped like a cross when looking at it from above. Married, crowned, and now her funeral in the same sanctuary speaks to the uniformity of religion, worship and kingsmanship. There is a constant reminder of God, faith, of Jesus and life after death in the subsequent speeches during Queen Elizabeth's memorial.

It's all a dice roll. The monarch of the house of Windsor (renamed during WWI to make sure they showed their alliance to Britain instead of their cousins in the German Monarchy) came to her thrown in the midst of decolonization.