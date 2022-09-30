The flying buttress. The cloister. The nave. The height of the ceilings of the church, shaped like a cross when looking at it from above. Married, crowned, and now her funeral in the same sanctuary speaks to the uniformity of religion, worship and kingsmanship. There is a constant reminder of God, faith, of Jesus and life after death in the subsequent speeches during Queen Elizabeth's memorial.
It's all a dice roll. The monarch of the house of Windsor (renamed during WWI to make sure they showed their alliance to Britain instead of their cousins in the German Monarchy) came to her thrown in the midst of decolonization.
But the shadow of the ugly past looms as a large cape of suffering and exploitation of how this succession of molecules and DNA has been passed down through the years. You may think we have evolved, but the DNA that resides in the Windsor's bloodline reaches back for centuries. In many ways, they are relics.
The British put a shining on things other empires relished in blood and guts. For King and Country ... doesn't that sound much better?
I had a friend who found out about my mother's death and said, "I can't wait to meet her in heaven." I'm still trying to process that statement.
The concept of heaven, pearly gates, streets paved of gold, once again, all material things that don't matter.
And what will you say when you meet her? "Hey, you're Tim's mom." That sounds too easy. Where were you when she struggled to give real service to people that she didn't even know?
Where is your human struggle? A testimony of working for a company for 30 years? To live in wealth and comfort? To be of service to a Monarchy built upon the exploitation of others for centuries? To be without means and living on the street? To be addicted to substance abuse?
Elizabeth may have given "service," but it was in ungodly opulence. And prayers for the family and their "Prosperity."
Isn't it amazing how CNN and others speak on how many diamonds on the crown that lays on top of her casket, how beautiful it is, how much it weighs and how far it goes back (15th century)? The crown made of gold, diamonds, and other jewels stolen from around the world by way of exploitation.
I've been to more than a few funerals this past year. We celebrate life at the passing. How do we celebrate life, in life?
It's all the role of the dice but whatever comes up, make your own relevance out of it. Yet all our relevance is in question. Yours and mine. Make a difference.
The only way to evaluate "The Queen" is to evaluate oneself. Funerals big and small always give me reflection. I'm re-evaluating myself and my relevance.
When you're Black and you watch a funeral of such grandeur you begin to reflect upon your evolving faith, or whatever you've evolved into spiritually. Trust me, it is no way the same as how you grew up.
I was born into a Christian family. I attended a Lutheran school which encouraged reading the bible and being tested on it.
I attended a non-denominational Black church that can be considered Black evangelical (which is quite different from the crazy evangelicals). I came up under one of the most profound, scholarly and educated ministers on the planet, Dr. Massey.
Oh by the way, Hamtramck, Michigan, where I grew up, was majority Catholic, and you were reminded of it daily by the ringing of the church bells and passing by the deity of Mary.
Between every bar and bakery there was a Catholic church or perhaps Ukrainian or Armenian, whatever. I learned the 10 commandments in the second grade. The Catholics broke the second commandment, "Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven images" — canceled.
My mother even took us to a Hare Krishna service one time, the food was terrible. We also attended a Black Muslim mosque, I was quite impressed by it in my youth.
I grew up in a very austere Christian church, when visiting other Black churches, my assumption was, these people can't control themselves. Sorry.
After viewing portions of Elizabeth's funeral, several things came to mind.
Catholicism and Lutheranism are similar, the Lutherans got rid of all the layers and idolatry. Sort of Catholicism lite.
Similar songs and order of service.
But as I stated in another stream, the cloak of colonialism hung over the ceremony. The grande cathedral of Westminster Abbey, the crown, the gold and the jewels all retrieved from begotten gains.
How is it that your God lets you off the hook for all the hundreds of years of brutal treatment of fellow humans then parade it in honor of a descendant of brutality cloaked in the drapes of "service."
Seems to me at times the blessings of God seem kinda lopsided, especially when we're all purportedly praising the same God, I mean, God doesn't segregate, right?
How long can this aristocracy and other aristocracies (the house of Saud), given their lack of usefulness and outrageous accumulation of wealth, continue? Didn't WWI fix all of this?
In the meantime, Putin wages an unwinnable war in the Ukraine, North Korea has nuclear tipped missiles, the Hajib police kill a woman in Iran, a hurricane hits Puerto Rico, earthquake hits Taiwan, floods in Tennessee, Africa is still suffering from post-colonialism, democracy is under threat in the U.S. and an orange turd openly supports QAnon. Did I miss anything, aunty?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.