In 1390 written in Old English, the poet/author Chaucer penned these words in "The Parson’s Tale" of "The Canterbury Tales": “And ofte tyme swich cursynge wrongfully retorneth agayn to hymthat curseth, as a bryd that retornth agayn to his owene nest."
It emerged later as the saying: "Curses are like chickens: They always come home to roost." And Malcolm X simply reminded the politically, socially, economically and religiously unjust of his era: The chickens have come home to roost!
It seems the chickens keep coming, and retribution for crimes that have been perpetrated by those in positions of power, both culturally and politically that have been purposefully unacknowledged and met with no accountability, is now required. There are too many instances of the desire to keep peace and contrived amicability that there is no longer anywhere to stand where the lump underneath the carpet of much swept under will not cause a tripping and a tumble. America must face the facts: It's roosting time and it must deal with the villainous, inhumane and corrupt eggs it has laid.
America must face the fact that it was founded on corrupt premises and principles. It makes no sense to try to fix what one does not face. Renovation requires demolition and reconstruction.
When the first settlers came to the colonies, they were sent for capitalistic reasons. Those who were sent to build were often criminals, and those who had a debt to pay to society. Others who arrived did so to escape religious persecution or to practice heretical doctrines that were rejected by their countries.
The amalgamation, the collective of these persons, eventually rebelled against the government that sent them because the very thing they had escaped still required their loyalty and their hard-earned money without a voice. In the meantime, as they fought for their freedom, they terrorized and enslaved others they considered savages (John Rutledge still uses this archaic term to describe African American Christians), which reinforced the founding idea of white supremacy, and this prevailing thought has morphed into multiple forms in the 21st century.
America has an infrastructure problem; not just the one that politicians discuss and campaign on but one that reaches to the core of its existence. When the infrastructure of an entity is so fractured that its foundation is no longer a point of strength but an unstable point of weakness, the ability to withstand storms and to provide a safe place of refuge or even viable existence for its inhabitants becomes a volatile situation plagued with uncertainty.
The inability of those in authority to ascertain truth from fiction, and to comprehend that the momentary powerful facade they engaged in was merely a mirage for which this 230-plus-year democracy experiment has paid the price. These actions and fear-ladened mindsets accent the faults in the infrastructure, and the forecast of earthquakes and tsunamis of the humanitarian landscape is not a watch, but a warning, and the take-cover alert has been issued.
The alert has been blaring loudly for years, but because its been ignored so long, or looked at through misguided rose-colored glasses, it has become much like the smoke detector whose beep has been chirping so long that it has now melded into the mundane sounds of a house, instead of as an indicator to change the battery so that catastrophe can be averted.
The corruption that is now no longer covered, but somehow aspired to by far too many who claim to care for the people, but clearly only care for themselves, came full circle this past week, as no matter your demographic, if you live in Texas, you were a recipient of the blatant lack of care of the state government for the wellbeing of its citizens.
Yet in the midst of the hurt, the lack, the displacements and deaths in an avoidable catastrophic event, industry made large amounts of money off of the crisis, and will make even more as consumers pay the price for the imbalances of deregulation, and to add insult to injury, a politician who should have been using his position to help, instead uses his privilege to escape the catastrophe, and then lies about it effortlessly!
He is not, unfortunately, an exception, for this is what misplaced capitalistic American, self-focused leadership has come to. Yet those who try to level the playing field are called socialist as altruism and empathy become non-existent, and those who fight against it the hardest are brainwashed into conspiracy mindsets and have become puppets in a grand drama that uses them as pawns, while those who set them up to cash in on their emotion-filled ignorance cry with glee ... checkmate! Now those who responded to the clarion cry and mind twists are now vilified, hunted and imprisoned ... yet, they get to live, cause their lives matter.
Dr. King’s last writing asked the question: "Where do we go from here?" It is still a relevant question more than 50 years after his assassination. If America does not face itself, and if all of its people do not swiftly begin to matter, the roosting of America and its institutions is an inevitability.
It doesn’t matter how many times we sing about a star-spangled banner waving, or how beautiful the terrain is, and it doesn’t matter how often we ask God to bless America, if America continues to defy principles of goodness, justice and righteousness, it is not God’s blessing it will receive.
Until the current misnomer of the constitution that reads, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," becomes an intentional reality … it's roosting time in America, and the eggs lain will be its undoing!
