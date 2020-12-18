When people ask me as an African American
What do I see for tomorrow in the human plan?
Is it possible for all the people of the world to co-exist?
I say unity is only as big as our vision
And if its narrow, try to expand beyond the horizon
But true leaders must guide us through the ills of society
That stands in our way
So if the road is to harmony, be with the call
But if its about discord, don’t take the ride at all
Stevie Wonder, “Positivity from A Time To Love’’
No, this is not an editorial that suddenly shifts, given an election of new leadership, to a Kum Ba Yah chorus with superficial hugs saying, “lets just forget the last four years” and the cultural abyss this country has sunken into, after ingesting and contracting a disease as lethal to the soul and spirit as COVID-19 is to the body. On the contrary, this op-ed seeks to get us to look with sobering eyes and hearts at where we have arrived, and who we, as a nation have become, and to hope we do not choose to stay here.
The words of Stevie Wonder written above were written before this last shift in our declining sense of empathy and dissipating altruism. It was written before to disagree, meant some form of hatred and nonacceptance, and before the blaring line of division became so visibly stark and vivid.
This song asks a question for which the answer is a hard no, if the climate in which we live is an indication. It does not seem possible for us to co-exist, at least not civilly. The divisive rhetoric, the vilifying ideology and the blatant lack of regard for those who do not think the same as one another that has been galvanized over the last four years, has caused a collective downhill descent toward moral bankruptcy, that if we do not, with intentionality, put the brakes on, will send us crashing into the demise of not only democracy, but of civility.
Civility is defined as courtesy in behavior and speech. Civility requires finding commonality and mutual understanding. Civility has all but disappeared from our interactions with persons we do not know because we live in an environment where everything and everyone not in our tribe is suspect, and is essentially an enemy until proven friendly, especially if we do not look the same.
If America is to survive this polarized political pandemic of the soul, the gulf between us must be bridged, not with a prefabricated easy fix, but with a deconstruction of time calcified and crumbling mindsets, and reconstructed with an “I see you” civility and respect for all persons, individually and in groups, so The Beloved Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about can come to fruition in our lifetimes. For if we fail to bridge the gulf, the divide will expand, and any road to unification will be untenable.
As outlined on the webpage of the King Center, Dr. King’s Beloved Community is a global vision, in which all people can share in the wealth of the earth. Racism and all forms of discrimination, bigotry and prejudice will be replaced by an all-inclusive spirit of sisterhood and brotherhood.
The Beloved Community is not devoid of interpersonal, group or international conflict. King recognized that conflict was an inevitable part of human experience. But he believed that conflicts could be resolved peacefully, and adversaries could be reconciled through a mutual, determined commitment to nonviolence, and that all conflicts in The Beloved Community should end with the reconciliation of adversaries cooperating together in a spirit of friendship and goodwill.
The road to the Beloved Community requires authentic deconstruction and reconstruction of mindsets and ideology and cannot resemble the failed attempt to gloss over and ignore the evil that stole from the Native Americans and tried to wipe out their existence, the evil that was chattle slavery in America and the core problems of its aftermath, nor the legislative changes that failed to change hearts associated with the Civil Rights Act.
The prescription for the disease of America in 2020 requires us to face ourselves and each other, and to be unafraid to call out the layered sins of America’s past, to repent and to take the painstaking measures to move toward the beginnings of establishing mutual respect.
There are so many that miss the call of Black Lives Matter, as if to admit the value of Black lives, somehow diminishes their own. And yes, Black lives must also face the reasons foundationally, and for the re-occurrence of the disregard of those very lives in our own communities and do the hard work of internal enlightenment and mutual uplift.
This collective national work will take selfless authentic leadership across racial, ethnic and political lines, who possess a clear understanding of the depth of the dilemma. We must realize that many of the issues we face are steeped in America’s need at any cost to be first, to win and to never, much like the current resident of the White House, admit wrong or seek redemption.
The adolescent mindset that exists in this young country that rose too swiftly for its own good, and whose intelligence, industriousness, economy and creativity yielded power but thwarted character must be acknowledged. The road to The Beloved Community, and the respect of one another requires that we see each other and value what we see, and that repentance, penance and forgiveness line up together ... in that order.
The achievement of unity (not reunification because unity has never really existed) will take integrity, resilience and relentless effort. It will take not only a social and political awakening, but a greater awakening within the mainstream Christian religious community that must face itself, its failures and its contribution to the demise of mutual respect in this country. It must repent of its elitist, un-Christlike disregard for the value of all and seek to develop an inclusive faith community and fellowship of believers that welcomes all to the table, even if doctrines are different.
I don’t know if America is up for this task, for far too many find joy in division and conflict, and for many it's lucrative. But if America can introspectively face the mirror and the music, commit to gutting old ideology and to mindset renovation, there can be a bridge constructed with civility and care for one another. Then and only then, will we be able to hold the truths self-evident that all are created equal. Only then, will lives be valued in such a way that any mistreatment and injustice will be unacceptable. Only then, will the soul of America be redeemed. Only then, will we finally be a more perfect union and The Beloved Community.
