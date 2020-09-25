America is a lie.
I had to think about saying this, I had to be willing
because I know how much this hurts your feelings.
And I’m not saying this to cause U strife
it’s just that I’ve heard this (expletive) all my life.
The Propaganda U spit
the rose-colored myths U declare
While I’m so caught up n survival
I have to seek it in prayer.
I guess it goes back to your gangsta beginnings
your genocidal inclinations
your belief in unhappy endings.
Your well-practiced ability to create the other
your dark willingness to separate the child from its Mother.
Your unequal fascination with how to make things die
your unparalleled, hierarchical reasons why.
Your unreasonable insistence that we all are free,
but when U use that word, U ain’t talking ‘bout me.
And when U champion rights
If I try to use them it’s wrong.
When I resist your insanity,
U try to make me dead and/or gone.
But I know your history all too well,
and that is why
I reach no other conclusion except,
America is a lie.
And no I didn’t say the president,
’cause this is bigger than him.
Your ugliness goes thru cycles,
this ain’t about no one man —
I’m talking about the whole enchilada
and the republic for which it stands.
And if U listen carefully ain’t much emotion in my voice.
Because it is what it is,
U have gone this way choice after choice.
And U a lie, but don’t worry,
’cause I ain’t in awe
I know a thief appreciates possession being
9/10th of the law.
And U a lie, but don’t worry
’cause I ain’t in fear
Your reign is temporary
I see it leaving here.
To be replaced by a power that’s equal and fair
That loves life and humanity everywhere,
That respects women and children as the divine creatures they are
To vibrate with the poet’s line
That everybody’s a star.
Not an ‘either or’ world,
but a place of ‘both and’
A new world, where we all understand
our divine connection,
respect, love and protection.
Where we all sing in one voice
the elders, children, the youth
America is a lie,
But we are the truth!!
