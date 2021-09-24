Lufkin resident Deanna Branson had a vision in 2017 to gather coats, hats, gloves and socks for boys and girls of the community. The outpouring response and support led to boys and girls asking if she would do it again, and this year marks the fifth year of her hosting the Annual Coat, Hat, Gloves & Socks Drive.
She credits the following businesses noting that none of this would have been possible without their support: The Motivation Center, Zoe Coaching, Go Hard Fitness, Tome’ Catering, Ideas Beauty Salon, Jus Spoil Me, The Real “U” Fitness, Love of Mine, Sarah’s Hope, Top Ladies of Distinction, Body by Achilles, JD Hope Center, Freedom Homes, D’s Roots Market, GFC Foundation, Grogan’s Cleaners, 4R Rose Trucking, Inc., The Braid Lounge and the community at large.
Branson is abundantly grateful and looks forward to your donations and/or attendance on Oct. 22, 2021. This year La’Pinia Branson, a Health, Life and Medicare Representative, will be available to navigate your insurance needs. Lufkin Community ... please support this worthy philanthropic endeavor.
Branson is the publisher of STAMPED MAG. The magazine has published 7 Volumes with topics of Hip Hop, Poetry, Wellness and a Readers Nook. The magazine features sections with live interviews of new and upcoming talent, as well as advertisements of businesses throughout surrounding cities and counties.
