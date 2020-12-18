Looking over my status as to when I got COVID-19, there was nothing I did wrong. Simply because I stayed home, as recommended by the CDC.
I didn’t have a job, but people in my household did. I could have been a little stricter on making them change clothes and bathe immediately, but who wants to spend time nagging at their family. I mean I don’t know how many times I told my son to go take a bath and he still never listened. I can’t tell you how many times I had cried so they could understand that I was scared and the only one who didn’t have health insurance.
If I had to compose a letter to my future self it would be to load up on Lysol, paper towels and bleach. To up my prayer life and relationship with God. God is needed in these trying times. And for the doubters, COVID-19 may change your mind. I don’t want to tell you to panic, just handle things with care. And remember not one time while you were in the hospital did they give you Mucinex.
