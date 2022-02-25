The world is not what it seems to be. Well, to be mildly put, it’s on overcharge, and it’s going to get worse. I just finished watching the ‘‘Matrix,’’ you know, the new ‘‘Matrix Resurrections,’’ the one that is supposed to tie in all the loose ends the second and third version never finish or achieved. After viewing the “New Matrix,’’ it was a mistake, for the third time. The second one was close to getting somewhere, but it was fat and over bloated, nowhere near the crispness of the first one, you know, Neo, Morpheus, Trinity, etc ...
The fourth iteration was missing something, something huge, something obvious, something riveting ... Lawrence Fishburne. Now, age and weight may have caught up with him, but the new iteration of him, played by Abdul-Mateen whom I think is a very good actor who has a lot of potential in the future, was woefully ill-equipped to fit Lawrence’s shoes. In fact, no one can. That was a strong enough reason why they should not have attempted this fiasco. Morpheus’s role was diminished in the third film, where he was regulated to be co-pilot to Jada Pinkett as she yelled at him, “ramming speed”. I’ve forgotten what she truly yelled, but when he responded with a wimpy, “I’m trying ...”, I was done.
But remember, the people who put all this together was after only one thing… Your dollar. And that’s all that counts in a capitalistic society, greenbacks, period. Ask Tom Cruise. They keep postponing the debut to the sequel to ‘‘Top Gun,’’ because they want that ground swelling of people flocking to the theatre to see it, (during a pandemic, right?), and they keep moving that window of opportunity forward in time to do it. Tom will have completed three more films at this rate.
Most movies or at least popular ones are fantasy films. Science fiction films are closely related to fantasy films because of the nature of 3D graphics and green screen overlays that are so realistic that you cannot tell the difference. Action movies and fantasy film dominate the marketplace. Give me a gun’toting buddy film or a fantasy film with amazing monsters that will grab the attention of most young and old views alike. And ... Nothing pays like a sequel to these already said films. Relationship movies, drug and gang films, as well as coming of age movies still have their place, but they don’t generate the same numbers as the fantasy films. But wait, here comes 3D metaverse.
Mark Zuckerberg, of Facebook fame, is now going to introduce you to Metaverse. This Is a 3D environment, like nothing that has ever been introduced to the human society, and social media. It will have some distinct impact on how we view ourselves, how we spend our time (as if we don’t already spend a ton of time looking at things on our cellphones). Take for instance TikTok. It’s a 30-second time burner that can be strung together by flipping a screen upwards. It’s addictive, if only by the screen movement. Flick, oh, that was interesting, Flick, that was funny, Flick, that sucked, but I want that instant response, so I flick again to see the next thing ... I’m hooked. I got your time, your energy, your attention, and eventually, your dollars, it all goes back to that ... remember that.
You don’t like how you look? Well, when you go into Metaverse, you can change it. You can be as beautiful, buff, or as you want to be. We already live in a fake society. We are currently dealing with the results of an election that the loser contends the election was stolen. “We” watch TV shows that are based upon “reality”, which really means it’s not real. Fake boobs, breasts and a change in gender confuses the mind on what is really reality. JFK is going to rise from the dead and join tRump on the next Republican ticket for election. And don’t forget, the anti-Christ is out there lurking, ready to pounce upon all of this and give us that leader who will cut through all this mess and lead us into well, Armageddon.
We are currently in a pandemic, and people have politized a virus. They won’t take the vaccine but expect top notched hospital care when they fall sick, and only on their death bed do they finally admit, “I’ve should have taken the vaccine”.
OK so back to Metaverse, sort of. Zuckerberg is not the innovator of a virtual 3D environment, but because he already has a built-in user base, he will most likely exploit it. There are other virtual environments, many focusing on pornographic interactive environments, and then there are global environments such as “Second Life”.
Now Second Life is a virtual world, that I will assume will go 3D to be competitive with Zuckerberg, or it will face extinction. It will have to go 3D, along with other visually stunning environment like Fortnite, EVE online and others. EVE is a very interesting 3D space fantasy game that will slowly start sucking money out of your purse or wallet. So will Second Life. They all will. And that’s the bottom line to all of this, getting that 3D hand in your money box.
But wait, Microsoft, the perennial software giant, is getting Xbox ready for your 3D experience as well. They have already built gaming that span from what else, fantasy, sci-fi, warfare, and any number of fun gaming that your sons and daughters are complete masters of. And, once you put those goggles on, and those hand gloves to simulate touch in a 3D environment, it’s game over. You will be officially drawn into a world that the movie, “The Matrix” could only dream of. These visually stunning games will make you even more unproductive, sitting in front of a computer, experiencing life in a bottle. Here comes the electronic version of “The Truman Show” in 3D.
Good luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.